The Center Square

Health insurance rate increases coming in New York

(The Center Square) – Individual health insurance plans, and those part of a small group, are expected to have increases in premiums in New York next year. Earlier this week, the state Department of Financial Services approved rate increases for numerous plans in both categories, which provide coverage for more than 1.1 million New Yorkers.
State
New York State
The Center Square

New York sales tax revenues up nearly 12%

(The Center Square) – Local sales tax revenue in July grew by nearly 12% from last year. That’s according to a release from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. New York’s counties and 18 cities reported $1.77 billion in sales tax revenues last month. While that’s an 11.9% increase from the $1.59 billion generated in July 2021, the figure also represents a 17.2% drop from the $2.13 billion in sales tax receipts for June.
The Center Square

Hawaii's unemployment rate declines slightly

(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.
The Center Square

Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers

(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: New Mexico Has Failed to Buy Key Components for Warning Sirens

After wildfires ravaged Northern New Mexico and the monsoon began, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management purchased a dozen mobile, high-powered sirens to alert the public of impending danger from flash floods. Despite a series of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on residents living in or near the burn scar all summer long, the emergency warning sirens have yet to sound the alarm." —Daniel J. Chacón.
Lee Zeldin
The Center Square

Telemedicine abortions up in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Telemedicine seems set to play a crucial role for women seeking abortions, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the controversial practice back to the states. That’s the case even in Washington state, where the overturning of Roe has been...
The Center Square

New property tax transparency process begins next month

(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021 and starting next month requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
The Center Square

Maryland to use federal funding to upgrade transit buses

(The Center Square) – Regional bus systems in Maryland will be upgraded using $41.7 million from federal taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Facilities Program and the Low or No Emissions Program will be using funding to improve and rehabilitate bus systems throughout the state. The bus upgrades fall in line with the state’s adoption of new fuel efficiency standards, including low- and zero-emission vehicles.
The Center Square

New Jersey sales tax holiday just a week away

(The Center Square) – Parents and others connected to New Jersey schools are poised for savings when the Sales Tax Holiday commences next weekend and runs through Labor Day. The 10-day window, Aug. 27-Sept. 5, is a “Sales Tax Holiday for certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and sport or recreational equipment when sold to an individual purchaser for non-business use,” according to the state government website.
OutThere Colorado

Beer company offering Coloradans free solar cookers to help prevent wildfires

To help prevent the spread of wildfires in Colorado, Busch Light is introducing a flame-free alternative for cooking hot meals on camping trips. "Colorado, home to some of America’s most at-risk lands, has been hit especially hard as four of the last five largest forest fires in the state have taken place in the past five years. In response, and at the peak of camping season in the state, Busch Light is freely distributing a limited number of Busch Light Solar Cookers," officials said in a news release.
The Center Square

The Center Square

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

