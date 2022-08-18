Read full article on original website
Health insurance rate increases coming in New York
(The Center Square) – Individual health insurance plans, and those part of a small group, are expected to have increases in premiums in New York next year. Earlier this week, the state Department of Financial Services approved rate increases for numerous plans in both categories, which provide coverage for more than 1.1 million New Yorkers.
Study finds benefits causing education spending to go up despite falling enrollments
(The Center Square) – A new study shows inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 school revenues in Illinois grew by 55% between 2002 and 2020 while enrollment numbers decreased. The rise in overall costs despite the enrollment declines were driven by teacher benefit increases. Using the most recent Census Bureau data, the...
Jobs market cools slowly in Washington as unemployment, labor force decrease
(The Center Square) — Unemployment in Washington fell to a historically low rate of 3.7% in July as 6,600 jobs were added. However, the workforce contracted as well, resulting in a net loss of 8,100 people from the labor pool. Overall, signs initiate a slight cooling in the job...
California employers add 84,800 new hires; unemployment rate drops to 3.9%
(The Center Square) – Employers in California added 84,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in July, an increase from an upward revised (+17,400) month-over gain of 37,300 new hires in June, according to the state Employment Development Department. In July, the Golden State’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% versus June’s 4.2%.
New York sales tax revenues up nearly 12%
(The Center Square) – Local sales tax revenue in July grew by nearly 12% from last year. That’s according to a release from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. New York’s counties and 18 cities reported $1.77 billion in sales tax revenues last month. While that’s an 11.9% increase from the $1.59 billion generated in July 2021, the figure also represents a 17.2% drop from the $2.13 billion in sales tax receipts for June.
Hawaii's unemployment rate declines slightly
(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.
Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers
(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
Opinion: New Mexico Has Failed to Buy Key Components for Warning Sirens
After wildfires ravaged Northern New Mexico and the monsoon began, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management purchased a dozen mobile, high-powered sirens to alert the public of impending danger from flash floods. Despite a series of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on residents living in or near the burn scar all summer long, the emergency warning sirens have yet to sound the alarm." —Daniel J. Chacón.
Telemedicine abortions up in Washington state
(The Center Square) – Telemedicine seems set to play a crucial role for women seeking abortions, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the controversial practice back to the states. That’s the case even in Washington state, where the overturning of Roe has been...
New Mexico’s unemployment rate hovers above most
Nationally, the unemployment rate from July sat at 3.5%, which was a small drop from 3.6% in June. In New Mexico, June's unemployment rate was 4.9%. This means the rate dropped .4% from June to July.
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
New property tax transparency process begins next month
(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021 and starting next month requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
Maryland to use federal funding to upgrade transit buses
(The Center Square) – Regional bus systems in Maryland will be upgraded using $41.7 million from federal taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Facilities Program and the Low or No Emissions Program will be using funding to improve and rehabilitate bus systems throughout the state. The bus upgrades fall in line with the state’s adoption of new fuel efficiency standards, including low- and zero-emission vehicles.
Beasley leads Budd in fundraising, trails in poll for U.S. Senate race in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrat Cheri Beasley raised almost double the amount of campaign contributions than Republican opponent Ted Budd in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, according to Federal Election Commission reports. A poll released by the Trafalgar Group in July showed Budd with 48%...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
Joker 2, an unnamed Netflix movie, among 18 films receiving latest California film credit
(The Center Square) – The California Film Commission announced 18 films are receiving a portion of $93.7 million in Film and Television Tax Credits in the latest allocation, including a handful of big-budget films. The sequel to the billion-dollar blockbuster hit “The Joker” titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” is...
New Jersey sales tax holiday just a week away
(The Center Square) – Parents and others connected to New Jersey schools are poised for savings when the Sales Tax Holiday commences next weekend and runs through Labor Day. The 10-day window, Aug. 27-Sept. 5, is a “Sales Tax Holiday for certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and sport or recreational equipment when sold to an individual purchaser for non-business use,” according to the state government website.
California's conservatorship program proposes changes after Spears saga and new investigation
(The Center Square) – The California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) announced new actions this week to improve the system for individuals who are intellectually disabled and conserved by the state, though disability rights advocates say these reforms don’t go far enough. The department currently serves as the...
Beer company offering Coloradans free solar cookers to help prevent wildfires
To help prevent the spread of wildfires in Colorado, Busch Light is introducing a flame-free alternative for cooking hot meals on camping trips. "Colorado, home to some of America’s most at-risk lands, has been hit especially hard as four of the last five largest forest fires in the state have taken place in the past five years. In response, and at the peak of camping season in the state, Busch Light is freely distributing a limited number of Busch Light Solar Cookers," officials said in a news release.
