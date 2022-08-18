ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers

(The Center Square) - Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3 percent of jobs opening open last month and 8.14 percent open over the last 12 months. WalletHub...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.

MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana

Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
kxloradio.com

4H Central Montana Fair wrap up

Jennifer Saunders and Cody Ream with MSU Ext office were recently in the studio. They give a wrap of the 4H Fair. For more information, call the Ext office at 406-535-3919.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana ranked 3rd lowest for life insurance investment

MISSOULA, Mont. - As we've seen in the last few months, inflation has taken families by storm when it comes to making ends meet, even with the new inflation reduction act set to come down to the local level soon. The question many people are asking themselves is to decide...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire

For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
MONTANA STATE

