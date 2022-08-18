Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Montana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Montana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kiowacountypress.net
Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers
(The Center Square) - Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3 percent of jobs opening open last month and 8.14 percent open over the last 12 months. WalletHub...
Childcare Services in Montana granted $18 million in funding
In Bozeman, putting your kid in daycare can be more expensive than sending your kid to MSU. Childcare services in Montana are being granted $18 million in funding.
Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
Post Register
Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana
Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
kxloradio.com
4H Central Montana Fair wrap up
Jennifer Saunders and Cody Ream with MSU Ext office were recently in the studio. They give a wrap of the 4H Fair. For more information, call the Ext office at 406-535-3919.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
Washington Examiner
Inflation eroding some of Montana's 'historic wage growth,' business leader says
(The Center Square) – Inflation is partially offsetting Montana's "historic wage growth," Montana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd O'Hair told The Center Square in an interview. Last year, Montana added almost 13,000 jobs that paid over $50,000 annually, according to state employment data. That was 3,000 jobs...
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
Laurel Outlook
Trailblazer: Bridger woman is first Montana female public works assistant
In April, Bridger’s Sarah Douglas stepped into a place in Montana history. Douglas became the first known woman in Montana working as an assistant public works director. While a bit shy about being in the limelight as a trailblazer, Douglas says she loves the job. “Public works is in...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,844 Cases, Nine New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 302,455 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,844 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,078 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,530,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,211...
Big Sky Rail map marks milestone for Missoula company
Missoula-based Xplorer Maps creates a collector's map to help efforts to bring passenger rail service back to Southern MT
State, local leaders gather in Bozeman to address fentanyl crisis in Montana
Governor Gianforte says that fentanyl is becoming more common in Montana and becoming deadlier. He was on hand at a press conference outside of Bozeman Friday.
montanarightnow.com
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Montana Cowboy Writes “Dad’s New Ranch” in Honor of His Father
Some of you may remember how dry it was earlier this Spring. I remember talking with my Uncle Monte as he was heading home to the ranch after enduring a long week of chemo treatment for cancer. When I asked him if he needed anything from us here in town, he said, "pray for rain."
montanarightnow.com
Montana ranked 3rd lowest for life insurance investment
MISSOULA, Mont. - As we've seen in the last few months, inflation has taken families by storm when it comes to making ends meet, even with the new inflation reduction act set to come down to the local level soon. The question many people are asking themselves is to decide...
Fairfield Sun Times
How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire
For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Fair 2022 finishes strong with Junior Livestock Sale and PRCA Rodeo
You don’t want to miss Saturday’s epic finish to MontanaFair 2022! The 4-H/FFA Junior Livestock Sale Preview begins at 11am. Come preview the animals that will be in the Patrick K. Goggins Junior Livestock Sale. The official Livestock Sale starts at 12:30pm in the Expo Center. And, if...
