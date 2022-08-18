Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
Short Staffing Closes the Bearded Frog in Shelburne
The Bearded Frog served its final meals on August 18. The Shelburne restaurant is unlikely to reopen, according to Dickie Austin and Andrea Cousineau, co-operators for the restaurant’s owner, Vergennes Restaurant Group. The two will continue to run the group’s Black Sheep Bistro and Park Squeeze, both in Vergennes.
What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
miltonindependent.com
Champlain Valley Fair announces new bag policy, bags larger than a small purse no longer allowed
CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Bags larger than 5” x 9” x 2” are no longer permitted at the Champlain Valley Fair unless they are see-through. Fair staff cites safety as the reason for the new policy. “The safety of our fairgoers, volunteers and staff is always a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdevradio.com
Burlington Free-Press, Drop-In Brewing, VT Political History
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:26:33 — 59.4MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. We’ll open the week by meeting new Burlington Free-Press Editor Aki Soga, a long-time veteran of the paper. Next, we’ll stop in Middlebury for a quaff at Drop-In Brewing. Beginning the second half, Kevin O’Connor of VTDigger shares some Vermont political history stories about former Governor Tom Salmon and retiring U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. And we’ll finish the morning hearing what you’re thinking with open phones.
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
mynbc5.com
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation
IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
vermontjournal.com
Springfield OLLI announces fall programs
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Programs. There will be exciting programs on history, art, music, science, and the upcoming elections. Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
‘Last Mile Ride’ breaks fundraising record
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause. The Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the previous three days,. The fundraiser ended Sunday with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont. This year, they raised a record-breaking total of $187,000. The money...
WCAX
Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
WCAX
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Shoreham festival highlights Vermont peaches
SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - When most people think of Vermont, they may not immediately think of peaches, but Vermont Trade Winds farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer that they want to share. “August it’s like a perfect time for us as like as a family to come and...
WCAX
In the Garden: Pruning Raspberries
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss best practices for pruning raspberries from your garden. That’s this week’s “In the Garden.”
WCAX
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
WCAX
Fire tears through New Haven apartment house
NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire tore through a New Haven apartment building Monday morning, temporarily shutting down Route 7. Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to the old home divided into apartments. They battled heavy fire and smoke on the upper level. Everyone got out safely, including one dog...
WCAX
Teen arrested in Northern New York stabbing
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Plattsburgh who they say stabbed someone. Police say it happened Saturday night at a park near Airborne Speedway. They originally reported the stabbing happened at the racetrack. The preliminary investigation shows the two had an argument before...
WCAX
Mission Bazaar first clothing swap held Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group in Burlington helped people clean out their closets and recharge their wardrobe with “new” clothes. Mission bazaar held its first clothing swap on Sunday. Anyone could stop by and trade in clothes from home or whatever they were wearing with anything at the stand.
WCAX
Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home
New York State Police are investigating a stabbing in Plattsburgh. ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ actors visit with fans at return of ‘Trekonderoga’. "Star Trek" fans beamed into Ticonderoga, New York, over the weekend for a special event, along with some of the stars. As our Cat Viglienzoni shows you, they're getting ready for "The Next Generation" of the attraction.
Comments / 0