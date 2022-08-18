SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Programs. There will be exciting programs on history, art, music, science, and the upcoming elections. Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome.

