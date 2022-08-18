ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Argenbright
4d ago

no foreign country should be allowed to own America soil or take over American companies sham on those who have sold out

Carmen Dannenbring
4d ago

Why has he not paid attention to this before now , it’s been going on for years Smithfield is owned by the Chinese.

Christ is the way
2d ago

I pray that the UNITED STATES PASSES A BILL IN THE US CONGRESS AND SENATE THAT MAKES IT ILLEGAL FOR OUTSIDE (FOREIGN) COMPANIES TO BUY UP AMERICA FARMLAND AND I PRAY THAT ITS A BILL PASSED THAT OUTLAWS REWARDING AMERICA BUSINESSES WHO OUTSOURCE AMERICA JOBS TO OTHER COUNTRIES FOR PROFIT AND I PRAY THST THIS BILL PASSES ASAP IN MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST NAME I PRAY AMEN 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏

