Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHAS 11
CDC: E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy's
CLEVELAND — An E. coli outbreak affecting four states has been tentatively linked to romaine lettuce used on Wendy's sandwiches, the CDC said Friday. The CDC reports 37 people have been infected in the outbreak across Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Ten people have been hospitalized, many with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.
WHAS 11
Mrs. Brinker: Getting kids to talk about their school day
GREENWOOD, Ind. — School is back in session for Indiana students and many parents are anxiously awaiting to hear all about their child’s day at school. But for some parents, when they ask “how was your day?” they are met with a simple “fine.”. WTHR...
Comments / 0