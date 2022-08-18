ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

The Center Square

New property tax transparency process begins next month

(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021 and starting next month requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Center Square

Maryland to use federal funding to upgrade transit buses

(The Center Square) – Regional bus systems in Maryland will be upgraded using $41.7 million from federal taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Facilities Program and the Low or No Emissions Program will be using funding to improve and rehabilitate bus systems throughout the state. The bus upgrades fall in line with the state’s adoption of new fuel efficiency standards, including low- and zero-emission vehicles.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

DuPont expanding semiconductor-related facility in Delaware

DuPont is making a 50-million-dollar expansion near Newark for its semiconductor-related business. DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, looked around for a new site, ultimately deciding to expand its existing operation in Glasgow. The facility produces materials essential for the production of semiconductors.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
The Center Square

Federal court decision clears way for Medicaid waiver for Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia could soon implement a program that proponents say will lead to more coverage for Georgians who are otherwise ineligible for Medicaid. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made an "arbitrary and capricious" decision when it rescinded a Medicaid waiver for Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled last week.
GEORGIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

How to vote in Delaware’s upcoming elections

Delaware voters have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections thanks to two new laws passed during the General Assembly’s most recent legislative session. Senate Bill 320 created an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters have to request a ballot before one is sent. Under the law, ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Affordable housing subsidy initiative makes November ballot

(The Center Square) – A measure that proposes dedicating tax revenue towards affordable housing programs has collected enough valid signatures to appear on November’s ballot. Backers of Initiative #108, which will appear on the ballot titled “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs,” submitted over 230,000...
COLORADO STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Gov. Carney Formally Extends Del. Public Health Emergency Order for 30 Days

Delaware’s Public Health Emergency order has been extended for another 30 days. Governor John Carney took the action Friday. The extension of the Public Health Emergency order allows the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Delaware law requires that Public Health Emergency declarations be renewed every 30 days.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Telemedicine abortions up in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Telemedicine seems set to play a crucial role for women seeking abortions, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the controversial practice back to the states. That’s the case even in Washington state, where the overturning of Roe has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
