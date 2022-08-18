Read full article on original website
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman
This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?
Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Tyrann Mathieu Comments On A Top Saints Leader
All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be fulfilling a lifelong dream now that he will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints. After playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, the former LSU standout will be playing for the squad he grew up rooting for. There...
Report: Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson contract worth more than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million deal
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a new contract. Adding to the intrigue, Jackson has implemented a Week 1 deadline to get a deal done, or discussion about an extension will halt until the end of the season.
Chiefs 24, Commanders 14: 3 Observations in Loss vs. Kansas City
The Washington Commanders entered Saturday's preseason contest with the Kansas City Chiefs looking for their first win with the new name and will leave Arrowhead Stadium still searching for it. While preseason performances can often be difficult to draw conclusions from, both the Commanders and Chiefs played their starters for...
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Joe Flacco 'on fire' since being installed as Jets' temporary QB1
With New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson sidelined for the next month with a bone bruise and tear in his meniscus, it looks like 14-year NFL veteran Joe Flacco is making the most of the new opportunity and impressing since taking over the offense this week. The Jets got...
NFL Preseason odds: 49ers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Minnesota Vikings for some preseason action at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis! Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our 49ers-Vikings prediction and pick will be made for all to see. Is this still Jimmy G’s team? Or is...
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
Raiders to trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings
The Raiders faced a decision with respect to their backup quarterback position at some point before the start of the regular season. They have apparently made it, as the team is sending Nick Mullens to the Vikings in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
NFC Notes; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks
49ers’ owner Jed York said that they would be “happy” to keep QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season given you “can’t have enough good quarterbacks.”. “I’ve said this before, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York said, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John and Kyle want to do. But I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be. I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case.”
This Stat Shows Awful Aspect Of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Game
The San Francisco 49ers made a bold decision this offseason. They decided to make a change at the quarterback position, replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been the starter since being acquired from the New England Patriots in 2017, for Trey Lance. It was a move that was coming sooner than...
New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Main takeaways, analysis, injury updates
The New York Giants wrapped up their second preseason game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight. The Giants came away with a 25-23 victory over the Bengals. It was a thrilling match that went down to the wire. But ultimately, Alex Bachman and the Giants came out on top.
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer
Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Baker Mayfield Is Heard Coaching Up His Competition
It took just six weeks for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to revitalize his career. Last month, he was still stuck on the Cleveland Browns roster even if the squad traded for Deshaun Watson and brought in Jacoby Brissett. He was then traded to the Panthers in exchange for a...
Takeaways from Broncos' loss to Bills in second week of preseason
Starters for the Buffalo Bills dominated Denver Broncos’ backups in the second week of preseason in a 42-15 blowout on the road in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Josh Allen guided the Bills 70 yards on their opening drive taking a 7-3 lead. This set the tone for the rest of the afternoon, even when the Bills backups entered the game early on.
