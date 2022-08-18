ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Affordable housing subsidy initiative makes November ballot

(The Center Square) – A measure that proposes dedicating tax revenue towards affordable housing programs has collected enough valid signatures to appear on November’s ballot. Backers of Initiative #108, which will appear on the ballot titled “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs,” submitted over 230,000...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises

(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
The Center Square

Thousands joined Arizona's workforce last month.

(The Center Square) – Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady, remaining at 3.3% from June 2022 to July 2022. In that stretch, the state's seasonally adjusted labor force increased by 7,209 individuals (0.2%); plus, Arizona added 18,300 jobs in that span, according to a report from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Cox: Most important part of Inflation Reduction Act wasn't in the bill

(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that the most important part of the Inflation Reduction Act was nowhere to be found in the engrossed version. “That is permitting reform that was promised to Sen. (Joe) Manchin,” Cox said at his monthly news conference broadcast on PBS Utah. “Now whether that promise will be fulfilled we don’t know but I’m certainly hopeful.”
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Center Square

Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Mental Health Issues#Behavioral Health#Depression#Diseases#General Health
The Center Square

Hawaii's unemployment rate declines slightly

(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Center Square

Eighteen AGs investigating Morningstar's ESG policies, alleged anti-Israel bias

(The Center Square) – Morningstar Inc. and its subsidiary, Sustainalytics, are being investigated by 18 attorneys general for alleged consumer fraud or unfair trade practices. Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he’s leading the inquiry into the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing ratings. Schmitt, who’s running...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy