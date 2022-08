Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Police Chief Michael Bowen announces the promotion of two detectives to the rank of sergeant. Sergeant Adam Boisseau started his career with MPD in April 2008. He previously served as a Field Training Officer (FTO) and a member of the Special Operations Unit. He was promoted to detective in February 2019. Boisseau will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO