Man Turns a Trip to Fortune Liquors into a $1 Million Fortune!. The Florida Lottery (Lottery) today announces that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO