WOUB
Eastern Eagles’ new coach starts off the season with a monumental win
BIDWELL, Ohio (WOUB) — The first Friday of football for the Eastern Eagles and the River Valley Raiders kicked off on the Raiders side of the field. It quickly changed when Eastern’s wide receiver Gavin Murphy intercepted a tipped pass and ran it all the way to the Raiders endzone. That gave the Eagles an early lead and momentum that would last the whole game.
sciotopost.com
Laurelville Resident Wins $20,000 on $1,000,000 Cash Blowout
LAURELVILLE, OH – Elwood Smith of Laurelville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Smith will receive $14,400. . Crossroads of Logan East, located at 980 E Front St in Logan, sold the winning ticket.
madlyodd.com
The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants
Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County
Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
WHIZ
Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road. According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd. The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing. But, the county engineers office...
WOUB
Ratepayers are seeing credits on electric bills after paying for controversial coal plant subsidies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Two coal plants, that have needed hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies from Ohio ratepayers, have churned out a profit in the last energy auction which will result in a credit on ratepayers’ electric bills. Marc Reitter, AEP president and COO,...
sciotopost.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Ross County Tomorrow
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Ross County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI- related fatal crashes in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man steals gun from Waverly Walmart
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a gun from Walmart. Authorities say the gun, a muzzleloader rifle, was stolen Saturday evening. Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect should contact the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179 or by email...
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Your Radio Place
2022 Classic Cruise-In a classic success
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The weather could be considered chamber of commerce designed and hot, but so were the hundreds of vehicles that lined Wheeling Ave Saturday. By all accounts, the 2022 edition of the Downtown Cambridge Classic Cruise-In was a rousing success. Success confirmed by the number of vehicles parked on Wheeling Ave between 6th and 10th Streets and the thousands of spectators that strolled up and down the freshly paved thoroughfare.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department, will be conducting a DUI checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. this evening. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the checkpoint will be along Western Avenue in Chillicothe. Residents...
Fox 19
Pike County Massacre: Prosecutors reach jury pool goal for upcoming trial of eldest Wagner son
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The final jury pool stands at 50 with potential jurors still being questioned for the upcoming murder trial of George Wagner IV in the 2016 execution-style slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family in rural southeastern Ohio. The killings are the state’s biggest and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
Ironton Tribune
Wheelersburg woman killed in crash
MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was charged with assault after authorities say he attacked a corrections officer inside the Ross County Jail. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road on August 12. Reports say 22-year-old Caleb Simmons had...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 1830s Historical Farm House Opens its Doors for Tours Saturday
PICKAWAY – Mount Oval is a historical farmhouse built in the 1830s by one of the regions more prominent farmers, it has been named a historical site. The Historial original gem of Pickaway County will open its doors to tours on Saturday, August 20th. This historical location will take you back in time to how Pickaway started in its early years. The home-preserved and full of historical artifacts some unique to the location is fully worth the tour.
sciotopost.com
Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster
Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
