ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WOUB

Eastern Eagles’ new coach starts off the season with a monumental win

BIDWELL, Ohio (WOUB) — The first Friday of football for the Eastern Eagles and the River Valley Raiders kicked off on the Raiders side of the field. It quickly changed when Eastern’s wide receiver Gavin Murphy intercepted a tipped pass and ran it all the way to the Raiders endzone. That gave the Eagles an early lead and momentum that would last the whole game.
BIDWELL, OH
sciotopost.com

Laurelville Resident Wins $20,000 on $1,000,000 Cash Blowout

LAURELVILLE, OH – Elwood Smith of Laurelville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Smith will receive $14,400.    . Crossroads of Logan East, located at 980 E Front St in Logan, sold the winning ticket.
LAURELVILLE, OH
madlyodd.com

The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants

Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
GALLIPOLIS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Athens, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
Athens, OH
Football
City
Athens, OH
State
Nebraska State
Portsmouth Daily Times

Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County

Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road. According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd. The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing. But, the county engineers office...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Ross County Tomorrow

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Ross County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI- related fatal crashes in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Solich
Person
Tim Albin
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man steals gun from Waverly Walmart

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a gun from Walmart. Authorities say the gun, a muzzleloader rifle, was stolen Saturday evening. Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect should contact the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179 or by email...
WAVERLY, OH
WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

2022 Classic Cruise-In a classic success

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The weather could be considered chamber of commerce designed and hot, but so were the hundreds of vehicles that lined Wheeling Ave Saturday. By all accounts, the 2022 edition of the Downtown Cambridge Classic Cruise-In was a rousing success. Success confirmed by the number of vehicles parked on Wheeling Ave between 6th and 10th Streets and the thousands of spectators that strolled up and down the freshly paved thoroughfare.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department, will be conducting a DUI checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. this evening. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the checkpoint will be along Western Avenue in Chillicothe. Residents...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Ohio University#Ohio Bobcats#American Football#College Football#Ohio Football Field#Huskers#Mid American Conference
sciotovalleyguardian.com

VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Wheelersburg woman killed in crash

MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was charged with assault after authorities say he attacked a corrections officer inside the Ross County Jail. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road on August 12. Reports say 22-year-old Caleb Simmons had...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – 1830s Historical Farm House Opens its Doors for Tours Saturday

PICKAWAY – Mount Oval is a historical farmhouse built in the 1830s by one of the regions more prominent farmers, it has been named a historical site. The Historial original gem of Pickaway County will open its doors to tours on Saturday, August 20th. This historical location will take you back in time to how Pickaway started in its early years. The home-preserved and full of historical artifacts some unique to the location is fully worth the tour.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster

Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
LANCASTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy