Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Aerial attack continues on Four Corners Fire as Idaho fire managers monitor conditions
CASCADE, Idaho — Fire crews continued their battle Saturday against the Four Corners Fire burning just west of Lake Cascade. The weekend brought encouraging news. “It's a little bit cooler and you can actually feel the higher relative humidity in the air versus the last few days. So, the fire behavior has been pretty moderate,” said Jesse Bender, Public Information Officer with Great Basin Team 4, the team taking on the Four Corners Fire.
KREM
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
KREM
Idaho's criminal ban on abortions officially begins
Idaho's fetal heartbeat bill went into law on Friday. Health care providers in the state sound the alarm for pregnant women.
Comments / 0