'He is a child predator': Former McFarland coach sentenced in 2nd child sex crimes case

BPD seeks public's help to ID auto theft suspects
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of auto theft suspects. A vehicle was stolen Aug. 9 from the 6400 block of Kelvin Grove, and then recovered the next day in Oildale, according to a BPD news release.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
DAN WALTERS: Government squabbling cripples plans for the homeless
California, the nation’s wealthiest state, also has the nation’s most severe homelessness crisis. The most recent official count of Californians lacking permanent shelter is 161,000 — more than a quarter of the nation’s homeless population — but it’s widely assumed that the real number is much higher.
Fast-food bill could disrupt industry, raise costs
California lawmakers this month are considering a fast-food bill that would significantly shift the relationship between restaurant workers and the corporate chains whose products they sell. If Assembly Bill 257 passes, California would be the first state to assign labor liability to fast-food corporations and not just their individual franchise...
Other Views: Housing First programs aren't working
Project Homekey, California’s answer to its homelessness troubles, came with great promises. But like many government plans before it, it’s fallen short, and isn’t likely to recover. California’s homeless population exploded from about 114,000 in 2014 to more than 161,000 in 2020, the most recent year. Over...
Flood-damaged Death Valley to reopen popular sites to public
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley National Park's most popular sites will reopen to the public on Saturday, two weeks after massive flash-flooding, but the National Park Service cautioned visitors to expect delays and continuing road closures. Locations that will reopen include the Furnace Creek Visitor...
Air district: $12.9 million available to replace heavy-duty trucks
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Governing Board unanimously voted to accept $12.9 million in additional California Air Resources Board funding to replace heavy-duty trucks with cleaner technologies via a grant program. “Grant funds such as these recognize the importance of partnerships to expedite emission reductions in the...
