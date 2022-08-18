ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Dentistry to expand into Washington, DC area

Dallas-based Mint Dentistry will expand into the Washington, D.C., area with the opening of an office in Manassas, Va. The new location will open Aug. 24, according to an Aug. 20 news release. The dental company said it plans to open four more offices in the area later this year.
USOSM expands into Michigan market

Irving, Texas-based U.S. Oral Surgery Management recently added its first dental practice in Michigan. Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan affiliated itself with the management services organization, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The practice has locations in Brighton, Clarkston, Hartland and Waterford, Mich. USOSM supports oral surgery...
Pennsylvania has lost 10% of dental workforce since 2015: 6 takeaways

Pennsylvania has lost 10 percent of its dental workforce since 2015, according to a recent report from Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health. 1. Reduction of the state's dental workforce sped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and in rural communities, with rural communities experiencing a 14.2 percent loss of dentists compared to 3.5 percent in urban areas.
