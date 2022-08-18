Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
William Carey holds annual HubServe event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Organizations around the Hub City got a helping hand Saturday from William Carey University students. “We’re the Hub City and we want to serve our community well,” said Landon Adams, Carey Baptist Student Union director. “So, we’re going to serve the Hub today with our HubServe that we do annually with CareyWOW.
WDAM-TV
Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi. According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.
WDAM-TV
USM school of music programs are holding auditions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is audition season at the University of Southern Mississippi. The upcoming weeks will provide students the chance to showcase their talents and end up on stage representing the university. Sunday, the school held auditions for opera and musical theater. Students ranging from freshmen to doctoral...
WDAM-TV
Spectrum Center hosts Community Clean-Up Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center, a Hattiesburg-based non-profit providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community, had a community clean-up event Saturday. The goal: make the center look appealing for anybody who wants to host an event or simply comes to the center to tap any of its available resources.
WDAM-TV
Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is celebrating 27 years of worship and their new building. Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a designation ceremony Sunday afternoon to declare its new building as an official place of faith. “Through the hills and valleys, ups and downs and so forth, to...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
WDAM-TV
College students’ return will help Hattiesburg’s economy boom
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With two college campuses in Hattiesburg welcoming students back on campus, business is about to be booming. “Within a 30-mile radius, there’s over 26,000 college students ten months out of the year, which obviously has a huge financial impact,” said Todd Jackson, executive director of Area Development Partnership (ADP).
WDAM-TV
The City of Laurel discusses a golf cart ordinance
Hattiesburg Zoo gets groovy at 3rd annual Zoostock. The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia with its 3rd annual Zoostock. With two universities, Southern Miss and William Carey, a large portion of Hattiesburg's economy is made up of college students. Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/19. Updated: 6 hours...
WDAM-TV
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
WDAM-TV
NCIU patients to hold reunion at Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wild time awaits “graduates” of Forrest General Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as they gather with their families for a reunion. Th reunion is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hattiesburg Zoo. The event...
WDAM-TV
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
WDAM-TV
Pediatricians give insight on what to expect during wellness exams for teens
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local pediatricians recommend yearly wellness exams for all school-age kids, including teens. Vaccines and bloodwork are routine procedures that parents and kids should expect at yearly wellness exams. “... we do blood work at certain visits … screening for anemia, screening for high cholesterol,” said Dr....
WDAM-TV
Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
bogalusadailynews.com
FHS graduate had successful 4-H career
Carly Talley, daughter of Brandon and Theresa Talley and recent graduate of Franklinton High School, is closing out her 4-H career in style. Carly’s 4-H experiences started in fourth grade at Enon Elementary School, where she quickly became a young leader in her club. Those experiences during her early 4-H days, lead her to become a major leader in the Washington Parish 4-H Program as she moved through Jr. high and high school years. Carly has used her wonderful cooking skills to win both parish and regional cookery contest over the years. She also used these skills to compete at 4-H University in the Next Louisiana Food Star Competition. She’s attended workshops as a participant and youth volunteer over the years. If there was ever an opportunity to volunteer to make a difference, Carly took it. She helped with community service projects throughout her time as a 4-H member as well. Her willingness to volunteer took her back to 4-H Summer Camp as a summer camp counselor. Carly had previously attended summer camp as a 4th through 6th grade member and saw an opportunity to positively impact younger members.
WDAM-TV
Richton High School ranks #1 in state for U.S. History
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Congratulations continue to roll in for Pine Belt schools after the release of the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) scores; the next is for Richton High School!. Richton High School announced on Friday, Aug. 19, that the school ranked 1st out of all Mississippi schools...
impact601.com
Dr. Ezi out as West Jasper Superintendent
After 157 days since the West Jasper School District acted in a split vote to place Superintendent of Education, Dr. Kenitra Ezi, on administrative leave, board minutes have revealed that Dr. Ezi has been terminated as of August 9, 2022. “The Board finds there was and is substantial and credible...
Man wanted for shooting another man in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at a Jones County home on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the shooting happened on Meador Road near Indian Springs Road. Frederick “Fred” Cooley, 42, allegedly shot another man inside the home. […]
WDAM-TV
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
