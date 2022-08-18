ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Springs, MS

WAPT

Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd

Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects that were connected to a kidnapping that occurred in Rankin County turned themselves in to authorities Sunday evening. According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the victim went to Flowood police earlier Sunday morning claiming to have been kidnapped, tied up, and held at gunpoint then eventually released less than 48 hours ago.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal 2022 football schedule

9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
PETAL, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Bay Springs, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged after drag race, chase on I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police after participating in a drag race on Interstate 20 Sunday afternoon. Pearl police said they tried to stop two drivers racing Dodge Chargers westbound on I-20 around 12:30 p.m. The driver of a black Charger pulled over and was given a ticket […]
PEARL, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr

Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
TERRY, MS
WLOX

‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation

The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms. On Saturday, moms stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a baby shower. College students give Hattiesburg economy a boost.
HATTIESBURG, MS
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDAM-TV

Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule

9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

College students’ return will help Hattiesburg’s economy boom

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With two college campuses in Hattiesburg welcoming students back on campus, business is about to be booming. “Within a 30-mile radius, there’s over 26,000 college students ten months out of the year, which obviously has a huge financial impact,” said Todd Jackson, executive director of Area Development Partnership (ADP).
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

MAIS High School Football Highlights

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:. Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17) Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8) Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0) Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County went head to head against Lake at Bailey Stadium Friday night in the MHSAA preseason jamboree. Newton County lost 15 seniors from last season but they do have 15 seniors on their team this year. The only consistent starter from last season is the Cougar’s quarterback, Grey Hale.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

USM school of music programs are holding auditions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is audition season at the University of Southern Mississippi. The upcoming weeks will provide students the chance to showcase their talents and end up on stage representing the university. Sunday, the school held auditions for opera and musical theater. Students ranging from freshmen to doctoral...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt

Hattiesburg Zoo gets groovy at 3rd annual Zoostock. The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia with its 3rd annual Zoostock. With two universities, Southern Miss and William Carey, a large portion of Hattiesburg's economy is made up of college students. Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/19. Updated: 5 hours...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia 2022 football schedule

8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m. 9/30...
COLUMBIA, MS

