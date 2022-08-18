Read full article on original website
WAPT
Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
WLBT
Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects that were connected to a kidnapping that occurred in Rankin County turned themselves in to authorities Sunday evening. According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the victim went to Flowood police earlier Sunday morning claiming to have been kidnapped, tied up, and held at gunpoint then eventually released less than 48 hours ago.
WDAM-TV
Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
Two people arrested after drag racing on Mississippi interstate turns into police chase
Two people have been arrested after a police chase began when officers spotted two cars drag racing on the interstate. Officers with the Pearl Police Department report that two cars were spotted draw racing on Interstate 20 traveling west. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles and then were led on...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
Man charged after drag race, chase on I-20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police after participating in a drag race on Interstate 20 Sunday afternoon. Pearl police said they tried to stop two drivers racing Dodge Chargers westbound on I-20 around 12:30 p.m. The driver of a black Charger pulled over and was given a ticket […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS - Two Injured When Cop Car and School Bus Collide on TV Rd
Jackson, MS (August 20, 2022) - A patrol car belonging to the Jackson Police Department and a school bus were involved in a collision on Thursday, August 18th. The incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Robinson Road and TV Road in Jackson. The bus driver...
bobgermanylaw.com
Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr
Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
WLOX
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms. On Saturday, moms stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a baby shower. College students give Hattiesburg economy a boost.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department still seeking suspect in shooting investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek 42-year-old Frederick “Fred” Cooley following a shooting incident on Meador Road near the intersection of Indian Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, Cooley reportedly fired a handgun multiple times at...
WDAM-TV
Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
WDAM-TV
College students’ return will help Hattiesburg’s economy boom
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With two college campuses in Hattiesburg welcoming students back on campus, business is about to be booming. “Within a 30-mile radius, there’s over 26,000 college students ten months out of the year, which obviously has a huge financial impact,” said Todd Jackson, executive director of Area Development Partnership (ADP).
WDAM-TV
MAIS High School Football Highlights
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:. Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17) Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8) Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0) Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy...
WTOK-TV
Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County went head to head against Lake at Bailey Stadium Friday night in the MHSAA preseason jamboree. Newton County lost 15 seniors from last season but they do have 15 seniors on their team this year. The only consistent starter from last season is the Cougar’s quarterback, Grey Hale.
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
WDAM-TV
USM school of music programs are holding auditions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is audition season at the University of Southern Mississippi. The upcoming weeks will provide students the chance to showcase their talents and end up on stage representing the university. Sunday, the school held auditions for opera and musical theater. Students ranging from freshmen to doctoral...
WDAM-TV
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
With two universities, Southern Miss and William Carey, a large portion of Hattiesburg's economy is made up of college students.
WDAM-TV
Columbia 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m. 9/30...
