Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
USM linebacker Daylen Gill a standout during fall camp
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During each of Southern Miss coach Will Hall’s post-practice meetings with the media this August, one name kept coming up – Daylen Gill. The Ole Miss transfer is a welcome addition to USM’s linebacker room and he’s ready to leave everything on the field for his final season of college football.
Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
Columbia 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m. 9/30...
Richton 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. St. Andrew’s – 7:30 p.m. 9/17 – at Puckett – 7:30 p.m. 9/24 – vs. Bay Springs* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – at Lumberton* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – vs. Enterprise* – 7 p.m. 10/14 –...
Frank Gore Jr. a charismatic leader for Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may seem like Frank Gore Jr. is still a young buck but he’s one of the more experienced players at Southern Miss. The running back enters year three in Hattiesburg after a second straight season leading the Golden Eagles in rushing - 801 yards on 179 carries.
MAIS High School Football Highlights
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:. Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17) Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8) Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0) Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy...
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
Hattiesburg Zoo gets groovy at 3rd annual Zoostock. The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia with its 3rd annual Zoostock. With two universities, Southern Miss and William Carey, a large portion of Hattiesburg's economy is made up of college students. Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/19. Updated: 5 hours...
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
6pm Headlines 8/19
USM school of music programs are holding auditions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is audition season at the University of Southern Mississippi. The upcoming weeks will provide students the chance to showcase their talents and end up on stage representing the university. Sunday, the school held auditions for opera and musical theater. Students ranging from freshmen to doctoral...
William Carey holds annual HubServe event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Organizations around the Hub City got a helping hand Saturday from William Carey University students. “We’re the Hub City and we want to serve our community well,” said Landon Adams, Carey Baptist Student Union director. “So, we’re going to serve the Hub today with our HubServe that we do annually with CareyWOW.
Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi. According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
College students’ return will help Hattiesburg’s economy boom
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With two college campuses in Hattiesburg welcoming students back on campus, business is about to be booming. “Within a 30-mile radius, there’s over 26,000 college students ten months out of the year, which obviously has a huge financial impact,” said Todd Jackson, executive director of Area Development Partnership (ADP).
Luckyday Foundation adds another $9.6 million to USM scholarship fund
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s most generous benefactors has been at it again. The Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland recently committed $9.6 million to USM’s Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program. To date, the Luckyday Foundation has impacted more 2,200 students, making it USM’s most generous...
Hattiesburg Public Schools see improved state test scores
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
City of Laurel partners with Mississippi Power to install EV chargers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel drivers and guests now have an electric option with the city’s new electric vehicle chargers. The city of Laurel and Mississippi Power recently partnered to install four Level II chargers in the downtown area, near the Rusty Chandelier. The chargers are free to use.
Laurel’s Cherished Hearts holds fundraiser for child advocacy center
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Aug. 19, the nonprofit Cherished Hearts raised money through a downtown Laurel fundraiser. The organization said its goal is to create a child’s advocacy center in Jones County for abused children. They partnered with the Knight Butcher to sell sandwiches to raise money for the opening of this center.
