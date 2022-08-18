Read full article on original website
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
Temple man shot Saturday night, condition unknown
TEMPLE, Texas — A man's condition is unknown after being shot on the 1900 block of South 34th Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the area in response to the shooting. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
KWTX
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including police officer Sarah Popham, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. Curtis Ray McCoy, a 32-year-old Bryan resident, was on Facebook live when he ended his...
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
KWTX
One injured in late night shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to Temple P.D., officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of South 43rd Street in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who...
Crash causes power outage in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police said all lanes have reopened after a Sunday night crash took down a telephone pole in the 3500 block of West Adams Ave. Roads were closed overnight as safety officials worked to investigate and clear the scene. The crash did take out power in...
KWTX
Deadly crash leaving two dead
Lorena, Texas (KWTX) - Deadly crash leaves at least two dead. This happened around 4 a.m. this morning going North on I-35 between exit 324 and 325. There were two 18 wheelers involved and a motorcycle. No updates at this time.
KWTX
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
fox44news.com
Shooting under investigation in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night in the 1900 block of South 43rd Street. Officers found a wounded man after responding to calls of shooting in the area. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
KWTX
Waco expert weighs in on viral TikTok video about active shooter safety
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A mom’s TikTok has gone viral after she made a video talking to her son about what to do if there is an active shooter situation at school. Oklahoma mom Cassie Walton’s TikTok video has more than a million reactions and thousands of comments and shares.
KWTX
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former church secretary who stole more than $170,000 from the First Baptist Church of Elm Mott was placed on probation Friday by a scornful judge who said she “robbed it from God.”. Before sentencing Angela Rubio, 52, to deferred probation for 10 years, 19th...
Late night shooting leaves man injured: Temple Police
A late-night shooting left one man injured in Temple, police said. Information regarding the shooting is currently being sought.
Central Texas father scales over 20 feet into creek to rescue son: Report
Police said the young man - who is reported to work 12-plus-hour shifts - had driven off a bridge while on his way home.
fox44news.com
Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
KWTX
Power restored at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
KWTX
Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
Bell County Crime Stoppers are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Bell County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in finding a guy who fired gun shots and damaged vehicles in Killeen. According to Killeen Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Hall Avenue around 5:20p on Sunday, August 7. Do...
Comments / 0