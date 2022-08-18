ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
KCEN

Temple man shot Saturday night, condition unknown

TEMPLE, Texas — A man's condition is unknown after being shot on the 1900 block of South 34th Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the area in response to the shooting. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

KCEN

Crash causes power outage in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police said all lanes have reopened after a Sunday night crash took down a telephone pole in the 3500 block of West Adams Ave. Roads were closed overnight as safety officials worked to investigate and clear the scene. The crash did take out power in...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Deadly crash leaving two dead

Lorena, Texas (KWTX) - Deadly crash leaves at least two dead. This happened around 4 a.m. this morning going North on I-35 between exit 324 and 325. There were two 18 wheelers involved and a motorcycle. No updates at this time.
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

Shooting under investigation in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night in the 1900 block of South 43rd Street. Officers found a wounded man after responding to calls of shooting in the area. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Power restored at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
WACO, TX

