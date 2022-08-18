Read full article on original website
Autel's summer sale is here! Up to 20% off the latest 4K and 6K drones
Save up to $240 in the Autel summer sale, with up to 20% offthe manufacturer's latest 4K and 6K drones
notebookcheck.net
WS29 smartwatch launches globally with NFC payment and Bluetooth calling abilities
The WS29 smartwatch is now available via AliExpress. The gadget has a 1.32-in (~33.5 mm) HD touchscreen display with a 360 x 360 px resolution. The wearable features NFC Alipay, allowing you to make payments directly from the watch. You can also use the NFC to unlock smart doors and locks.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
Best microSD cards in 2022: memory for phones, cameras, drones & more
The best MicroSD Cards offer a bewildering array of capacities, speeds & prices. So which is the right one for you?
DIY Photography
Canon has patented an internal liquid cooling system for mirrorless cameras
Well, this is a not unexpected patent filing, really. With all of the overheating issues surrounding the EOS R5 and EOS R6 bodies on release, it’s obvious Canon has heat issues. Even though firmware updates have improved it somewhat, their existing passive cooling isn’t really great. The EOS R5c solves the overheating issue with an active fan cooling system that makes the camera pretty chunky, but can Canon do better?
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
ZDNet
Get a folding drone that you can take anywhere for $110
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. While drones can be great fun even in your backyard, they really come into their own when you travel. These nifty gadgets allow you to capture stunning images and videos of places you may not return to any time soon. The only problem is that drones can be bulky, taking up precious space in your bags. The perfect solution, of course, is an affordable folding drone.
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
The Verge
Google’s terrific Pixel Buds Pro are already $25 off at Amazon
Welcome back to the arena of deals. Our inaugural discount this week is on the excellent Google Pixel Buds Pro, which released less than a month ago. Typically priced at $199.99, you can currently find these new earbuds on Amazon for $174.99 in their black or yellow colorways. The Pixel Buds Pro are a drastic improvement over their middling predecessor, boasting solid noise cancellation, improved battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth support. While the sound quality isn’t quite up to par with some of our top picks, this discount makes the Pixel Buds Pro worth considering if you’re on the hunt for a fresh pair of earbuds. Read our review.
Touching Space Debris Could Land You In Jail
If a piece of space junk falls from the sky and lands on your property, can you legally keep it? If one were to fall on your front lawn, perhaps you’d like to turn an old rocket fuel tank into a planter for your petunias?
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
torquenews.com
New Harbor Freight Impact Wrench Torque Test Will Change Your Mind About Harbor Freight Tools
Here’s a must-watch impact wrench performance test that pits comparable models of Harbor Freight against Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools that reveals some surprising results that just might change your mind the next time you shop for an impact wrench. Why You Need an Impact Wrench. One of the...
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO M4 5G arrives in Europe with a 90 Hz display from €219
Xiaomi has started offering the POCO M4 5G in Europe, nearly four months after the smartphone debuted in India. Strangely, Xiaomi has changed the device's specifications since its launch in India, but only its camera sensors. Specifically, the global POCO M4 5G has a 13 MP primary camera, rather than the 50 MP sensor on which the Indian model relies. While Xiaomi continues to include the same 2 MP sensor, the 8 MP front-facing camera has been swapped for a 5 MP sensor.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Avata: Full specifications for upcoming drone leak as DJI confirms 'Born to Fly' hardware launch event
DJI has confirmed the launch date for its next drone, which it will unveil during a 'Born to Fly' hardware event. Scheduled for later this month, the announcement arrives alongside more DJI Avata leaks. This time, the upcoming drone's full specifications have surfaced, confirming its flight time, its camera and its special features, among other things.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50-series specs allegedly leak in full with hints at OLED displays, triple rear XMAGE cameras and custom HiSilicon NPUs across the board
The Huawei Mate 50 series really will have an E variant that will launch with the Snapdragon 778G rather than the 8 Gen 1 (not the 8+ Gen 1, apparently) of the rest of the series, according to the latest leak on the upcoming phablets. Then again, it will have the same display as the vanilla 50.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ smartwatches receive Beta version 23.00 with new Training Status widget functionality
Garmin has released yet more beta updates for Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches. Earlier this week, the company issued Beta version 22.85, an update that only contained six changes from Beta version 22.83. For context, Beta version 22.85 arrived earlier this month with a Wi-Fi synchronisation fix. As for Beta version 22.85, Garmin claimed to have addressed two potential shutdown issues when using Garmin Pay and the music player.
Engadget
Google's Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever right now on Amazon
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google...
Dell’s new pro 2K webcam has QHD resolution and it’s already got a 28 per cent discount
Dell has announced a new webcam, with QHD video quality, a premium metal body, and integrated microphone.Called the Dell pro 2K webcam, the new model sits below the company’s flagship 4K webcam, but borrows a similar high-end aesthetic, and even improves on its stablemate in one important way – it has an integrated noise-reducing microphone, which the pricier model misses out on.The cylinder-shaped webcam sits atop any monitor using a universal mount, and is powered via an integrated USB-A cable.Dell says the camera can handle a maximum video resolution of 2,560 x 1,440px, also known as 2K or QHD, and...
Can I Buy Amazon’s Always Home Cam, the Flying Indoor Security Camera?
Fixed cameras and sensors can only go so far in minding your property. In fact, they can’t go anywhere at all, being screwed into the wall. That’s where the flying Ring Always Home Cam from Amazon Prime comes in. But in order to get one, you have to have something unusual from a retailer that will generally sell just about anything to anybody: an invitation.
