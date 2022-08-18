ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday August 18th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4Ocl_0hMk70OX00

Scattered showers and storms continue into the overnight hours with temperatures falling back down into the 70s.

This weekend, rain chances will decrease slightly with some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours and increases cloud coverage to keep those afternoon highs in check.

Next week, increased moisture and instability from the west will move into the region producing widespread showers and storms across most of the state late Sunday through early Wednesday. Some areas could see some localized flooding in area as the past several month of dry conditions will make the flooding risk even greater.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Tropical disturbance could bring more rain to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 60% over the next 24-48 hours. Our forecast shows the low moving […]
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible

Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk

Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Monday rain showers

Alert: Red Alert today for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to flooding.Forecast: Today we're expecting showers and embedded t'storms/downpours that could lead to flooding. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight we're still at risk for some showers/t'storms, though we're not expecting the organization we'll see today. As for tomorrow, we'll see a round of isolated to scattered showers, but we're not expecting the coverage or intensity we're anticipating today.  Looking Ahead: We're back in business on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90. As for Friday, there's just a slight chance of showers/t'storms with highs near 90 again.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

1 dead after fatal crash in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla.(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one person has died in a crash on County Road EW 5 and County Road NS 126 outside of Turpin, Okla. in Beaver County. According to the release, a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Earl Wayne Semmel, an 87-year-old man out of Forgan, Okla., was westbound […]
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
CNN

Rain forecast for drought stricken areas

While drought conditions have intensified for some, others are getting much needed relief. However, this could come at the cost of flash flooding. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy