Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Car launches off Round Top Drive, landing roughly 50 feet down a cliff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said three people are in serious condition after a car launched off Round Top Drive on Sunday night. Authorities said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. when a vehicle drove off the cliffside and landed about 50 to 60 feet below. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said...
HONOLULU, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Attention Plant Lovers: Here’s Where to Get Hip House Plants in Honolulu

Summer to us is lovin’ on everything plants. In other words: We’re all about those jungalow vibes at the moment, especially when it comes to bringing it into our own home. And, since the plant lover craze is showing no signs of slowing, Honolulu’s small biz owners have been stepping up with some truly insightful sprouts-centric shops. These destinations aren’t your typical garden centers. They’re sources of inspiration, spaces for gathering and connecting, and even an environmentally focused place to find endangered native plants! The next time you have the need for some seeds, check out these spots.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pacific Pulse: Red Bull Party Wave

Guy Hagi is joined by fellow Sunriser Billy V to try some hearty acai bowls and bullet coffee from the Sunrise Shack in Ala Moana. Guy Hagi is out in Hawaii Kai with radio host Devon Nekoba tasting some awesome local food at a new place called Hanapaa Market. Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki — and it’s all for a good cause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world-class magicians to Hawaii. The Magical Mystery Show isn’t just for tourists visiting the islands, it’s also giving back to the local community. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawaii Shriners and Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Style Scoop: These Are the Trendiest Houseplants in Honolulu

There’s no denying that houseplants are having a moment right now. To get the scoop on what the buzz is all about, we chatted with Erica Mangus, manager of Mari’s Urban Garden, a little oasis of a botanical shop in Kaka‘ako and one of our new favorite spots to pick up a plant baby or two.
HONOLULU, HI

