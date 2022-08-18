Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car launches off Round Top Drive, landing roughly 50 feet down a cliff
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said three people are in serious condition after a car launched off Round Top Drive on Sunday night. Authorities said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. when a vehicle drove off the cliffside and landed about 50 to 60 feet below. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said...
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
Man assaulted through his car window
A man was assaulted through his car window, according to the Honolulu Police department.
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
honolulumagazine.com
Attention Plant Lovers: Here’s Where to Get Hip House Plants in Honolulu
Summer to us is lovin’ on everything plants. In other words: We’re all about those jungalow vibes at the moment, especially when it comes to bringing it into our own home. And, since the plant lover craze is showing no signs of slowing, Honolulu’s small biz owners have been stepping up with some truly insightful sprouts-centric shops. These destinations aren’t your typical garden centers. They’re sources of inspiration, spaces for gathering and connecting, and even an environmentally focused place to find endangered native plants! The next time you have the need for some seeds, check out these spots.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pacific Pulse: Red Bull Party Wave
Guy Hagi is joined by fellow Sunriser Billy V to try some hearty acai bowls and bullet coffee from the Sunrise Shack in Ala Moana. Guy Hagi is out in Hawaii Kai with radio host Devon Nekoba tasting some awesome local food at a new place called Hanapaa Market. Pacific...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rodney Medeiros died in August 2019 after suffering a heart attack on Koolau Ranch, the sprawling property owned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. His family is now suing the Zuckerberg’s company, Pilaa Land, LLC, claiming negligence and wrongful death. Medeiros, 70,...
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
How to celebrate soft serve ice cream day in Honolulu
Aug. 19 is observed as national soft ice cream day! Here's how to celebrate on Oahu.
How to make Genki balls, inspire keiki
"The kids, they're the ones that really get into the making of the balls, getting their hands dirty," said Maryann Kobayashi, Genki Ala Wai Project education coordinator.
Kam Hwy closed in both directions due to brush fire
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire at Kipapa Gulch.
Sneak peek of comic about a dystopian future in Hilo
Comic book fans on the Big Island have a chance to get a first look at a new comic in the making called "The Signal Fire" this weekend.
KITV.com
City of Honolulu takes ownership of controversial Leahi Avenue area near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu now owns the area between Leahi Avenue and Noela Street, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Some residents said it has been a long road to victory and they're ready for both convenient and safer roads.
Person behind Manti Te’o catfishing scandal speaks out
Today, those who played a role in this story sat down for a tell-all in a 2-part documentary on Netflix that is now available to watch.
Many attend Korean Festival in Downtown Honolulu
President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.
KITV.com
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki — and it’s all for a good cause
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world-class magicians to Hawaii. The Magical Mystery Show isn’t just for tourists visiting the islands, it’s also giving back to the local community. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawaii Shriners and Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children.
honolulumagazine.com
Style Scoop: These Are the Trendiest Houseplants in Honolulu
There’s no denying that houseplants are having a moment right now. To get the scoop on what the buzz is all about, we chatted with Erica Mangus, manager of Mari’s Urban Garden, a little oasis of a botanical shop in Kaka‘ako and one of our new favorite spots to pick up a plant baby or two.
