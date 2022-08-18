Summer to us is lovin’ on everything plants. In other words: We’re all about those jungalow vibes at the moment, especially when it comes to bringing it into our own home. And, since the plant lover craze is showing no signs of slowing, Honolulu’s small biz owners have been stepping up with some truly insightful sprouts-centric shops. These destinations aren’t your typical garden centers. They’re sources of inspiration, spaces for gathering and connecting, and even an environmentally focused place to find endangered native plants! The next time you have the need for some seeds, check out these spots.

