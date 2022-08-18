Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road and Bridge Closure
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Department of Transportation would like to remind citizens of the upcoming road and bridge closure. Tuesday, August 23, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will briefly close the bridge on Alabama Highway 605 (North Brannon Stand Road) over Little Choctawhatchee River just north of U.S Highway 84.
wdhn.com
Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
wdhn.com
Alabama workforce reaches record high
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey’s office released the official Alabama unemployment numbers for the month of July, with some local counties being among the lowest in the state. Alabama’s July numbers stayed unchanged from the month of June at 2.6% unemployment, just below Florida’s monthly tally of...
Comments / 0