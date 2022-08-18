Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract
Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...
Defense urges Florida jury to spare life of Parkland school shooter
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A defense attorney on Monday implored a Florida jury to spare the life of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting in the city of Parkland, citing brain damage linked to fetal drug and alcohol exposure as reason not to impose the death penalty.
Atlanta police arrest gunman who shot dead one and wounded two people in city
Atlanta police have arrested a gunman who shot dead one victim and wounded two other people in the city, according to officials.The Atlanta Police Department had released surveillance video images of a female suspect they say shot the three people at Colony Square in Midtown on Monday, and warned people to avoid the area.“***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY***” the department tweeted shortly after that.“At around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died,” APD tweeted.“The second victim was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police thwart ‘mass shooting plot’ at music festival in Washington state
Law enforcement officials in Washington state claim to have foiled a suspect mass shooting plot at a concert attended by 25,000 people. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that they detained a man they think was intending to shoot visitors to the Gorge Amphitheater in the community of George on Friday night. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a suspect in a parking lot by witnesses and concert security staff at around 9pm on 19 August. Police said that witnesses grew wary after they spotted the man using a balloon to inhale an unknown gas or substance and...
Comments / 0