Atlanta police have arrested a gunman who shot dead one victim and wounded two other people in the city, according to officials.The Atlanta Police Department had released surveillance video images of a female suspect they say shot the three people at Colony Square in Midtown on Monday, and warned people to avoid the area.“***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY***” the department tweeted shortly after that.“At around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died,” APD tweeted.“The second victim was...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO