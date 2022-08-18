Read full article on original website
Fire breaks out at Iowa Turkey Federation booth at Iowa State Fair
The cooker caught fire and was out of control. Fairgoers and troopers scrambled to put out the fire as quickly as possible before firefighters came to finish it off.
Iowa Weather Forecast: Great start to the work week with increasing temperatures
Sunday was a little cloudier than we would've liked in the metro, while southwestern Iowa saw nothing but sun! Most of us will see plenty of sun on Monday.
Iowa Egg Council sets new personal one-day record
The Iowa Egg Council has been giving away free eggs-on-a-stick for several years. Yesterday, they gave away more than 20,300 eggs.
Strolling Piano brings music to the streets at the Iowa State Fair
This year is pianist Jim Ripp's first year at the Iowa State Fair, though he has plenty of experience with his Strolling Piano. If you see him, request a song!
Kids get loud at Iowa State Fair's mom-calling contest
The mom-calling contest took place this morning at pioneer hall, where kids of all ages took the stage to call for their moms. The winner? 9-year-old Zoe Delancey.
