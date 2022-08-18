ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
Wausau Marathon Held on Saturday

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Marathon returned to Marathon Park this weekend. WAOW TV reports that over 400 runners participated in the 26.2-mile course and 13.1-mile half-marathon. The route began and ended in Marathon Park and took runners from Wausau to Kronenwetter and back through Rib Mountain. Runners...
High School Football week 1: Kimberly routs SPASH

UNDATED (WSAU) – Kimberly took the opening kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown, and routed SPASH to open up the football season, 48-13. Wausau West, tri-champions in the Valley Football Association-West a year ago, opened their campaign with a 33-13 win over Superior. In other games on Friday night:. Merrill...
