Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
Central Wisconsin State Fair opens Tuesday; Construction near fairgrounds
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Central Wisconsin State Fair begins on Tuesday, and the City of Marshfield wants fair goers to be aware of road construction. Marshfield is in the middle of a $2.5 million project near to the fairgrounds. “We broke this project into two phases. We worked...
Wausau Marathon Held on Saturday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Marathon returned to Marathon Park this weekend. WAOW TV reports that over 400 runners participated in the 26.2-mile course and 13.1-mile half-marathon. The route began and ended in Marathon Park and took runners from Wausau to Kronenwetter and back through Rib Mountain. Runners...
Head Of Taylor County’s Veterans Service Office Resigns Amid Alleged Threats
MEDFORD, Wi (WAOW TV-WSAU) – – The Taylor County’s Chief Veterans Service officer made a surprise announcement of resignation at Friday’s board meeting, surprising and upsetting board members. Shellie Shaw was not present herself for the meeting, instead sending in her letter of resignation to the...
High School Football week 1: Kimberly routs SPASH
UNDATED (WSAU) – Kimberly took the opening kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown, and routed SPASH to open up the football season, 48-13. Wausau West, tri-champions in the Valley Football Association-West a year ago, opened their campaign with a 33-13 win over Superior. In other games on Friday night:. Merrill...
