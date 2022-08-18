Read full article on original website
Related
Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
Yardbarker
Watch: Lionel Messi Generates the Build Up, Scores PSG’s Second Goal vs. Lille
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn’t appear on the scoring sheet last week against Montpellier Hérault, so the 35-year-old wasn’t going to go scoreless for two weeks in a row. Messi began the build-up to the second goal against Lille OSC. The Argentine first passed the ball...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Fofana, Pepe, Hojbjerg, Gakpo, Maguire
Chelsea have offered £15m plus Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, 31, for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Athletic - subscription required) The Blues have also made enquiries about the availability of Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, for a potential swap deal which would see US forward Christian Pulisic, 23, go the other way. (Mail)
Kalvin Phillips the ‘perfect’ replacement for Fernandinho, says Pep Guardiola
The manager was tipped off by Marcelo Bielsa about the midfielder’s talent at Leeds and Phillips could make his full Manchester City debut against Newcastle
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma all vying for Trevoh Chalobah loan signing — reports
Previous reports indicated that Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in search of more game-time if and when Wesley Fofana’s signing is concluded. It seems like the enquires have already started coming in, with a temporary departure looking likely before the transfer window ends. According to both English and Italian...
Report: Bernardo Silva Says He Is Happy At Manchester City
Manchester City fans will be rejoicing after hearing Bernardo Silva's post-match interview today. The Portuguese midfielder spoke after the game and addressed his future. There is large speculation surrounding a move to Barcelona, and the player put some of them to bed today.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Has Expressed Interest In Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea is still in search of one last centre-back this summer and has surprisingly taken interest in the world's most expensive defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. According to Jamie Jackson from The Guardian, Chelsea may offer Christian Pulisic in a swap deal to try to bring Maguire to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan: Ismael Bennacer rescues point for Serie A champions
Italian champions AC Milan saw their seven-match winning league run end when they were held at Atalanta in their second Serie A match of the season. Home midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock with a powerful left-foot finish from 20 yards. Milan's Ismael Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner...
Confirmed line-ups: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City make the trip to Tyneside as they look to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League campaign against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon. Pep Guardiola's side enter their meeting with the Magpies off the back of consecutive wins. A dominating display on the opening day of the season...
ESPN
Barcelona beat Real Sociedad as Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati impress: Rapid reaction, ratings
Robert Lewandowski scored twice and had an assist on his 34th birthday as Barcelona earned a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday. It was Barcelona's first win of the new LaLiga season, with Ansu Fati coming off the bench in the second half to take charge of the match with two assists and a goal.
MLS・
ESPN
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is the Premier League's most successful player
When Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 this past weekend, not only did the Gunners go vaulting to the top of the Premier League table, they also saw one member of their team claim top spot in an important statistic for the 30-year history of the league. New £30 million signing Oleksandr...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vfl Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane scores twice as Julian Nagelsmann's side extend unbeaten run at the top of the Bundesliga table with their biggest win of the season
Champions Bayern Munich demolished hosts VfL Bochum 7-0 on Sunday, with new signing Sadio Mane scoring twice to maintain their perfect start to the season. The Bavarians, who are two points clear at the top with nine points from three league games, went on a first-half rampage, scoring four times in a 38-minute span to kill off the game.
Lautaro Martinez reveals he 'spoke every day' with Romelu Lukaku during the Belgian's miserable season at Chelsea after £98m from Inter Milan... and says he is 'very happy' at his strike partner's Serie A return this summer
Lautaro Martinez reveals he and striker partner Romelu Lukaku remained in constant contact during the latter's failed spell at Chelsea last season before a return to the San Siro this summer. The Argentinian forward, 24, told Sky Italia he and Lukaku spoke 'every day' and was looking forward to reuniting...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Antony, Gakpo, De Jong, Maguire, Tanganga, Walsh, Pepe, Reguilon
Ajax's Brazil winger Antony, 22, is pushing to join Manchester United before the transfer window closes. (Goal) Manchester United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven's 23-year-old Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, but are only likely to sign one of him or Antony before the window closes. (Telegraph - subscription) Manchester...
FOX Sports
Atalanta holds Milan 1-1, Napoli beats Monza 4-0 in Serie A
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Atalanta held defending champion AC Milan 1-1 in their Serie A clash on Sunday, while Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice to lead Napoli to a 4-0 win over promoted Monza. The 21-year-old Kvaratskhelia, who also scored on his league debut in Napoli’s 5-2 win...
Pep Guardiola Confirms Manchester City's Transfer Business Is Done
After confirming the signing of Sergio Gomez this week it appears Manchester City are all but done in the transfer window.
ESPN
Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC
Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...
'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start
As Manchester City prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Liverpool's disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.
Comments / 0