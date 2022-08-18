ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Fofana, Pepe, Hojbjerg, Gakpo, Maguire

Chelsea have offered £15m plus Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, 31, for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Athletic - subscription required) The Blues have also made enquiries about the availability of Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, for a potential swap deal which would see US forward Christian Pulisic, 23, go the other way. (Mail)
BBC

Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan: Ismael Bennacer rescues point for Serie A champions

Italian champions AC Milan saw their seven-match winning league run end when they were held at Atalanta in their second Serie A match of the season. Home midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock with a powerful left-foot finish from 20 yards. Milan's Ismael Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner...
Daily Mail

Vfl Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane scores twice as Julian Nagelsmann's side extend unbeaten run at the top of the Bundesliga table with their biggest win of the season

Champions Bayern Munich demolished hosts VfL Bochum 7-0 on Sunday, with new signing Sadio Mane scoring twice to maintain their perfect start to the season. The Bavarians, who are two points clear at the top with nine points from three league games, went on a first-half rampage, scoring four times in a 38-minute span to kill off the game.
Daily Mail

Lautaro Martinez reveals he 'spoke every day' with Romelu Lukaku during the Belgian's miserable season at Chelsea after £98m from Inter Milan... and says he is 'very happy' at his strike partner's Serie A return this summer

Lautaro Martinez reveals he and striker partner Romelu Lukaku remained in constant contact during the latter's failed spell at Chelsea last season before a return to the San Siro this summer. The Argentinian forward, 24, told Sky Italia he and Lukaku spoke 'every day' and was looking forward to reuniting...
FOX Sports

Atalanta holds Milan 1-1, Napoli beats Monza 4-0 in Serie A

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Atalanta held defending champion AC Milan 1-1 in their Serie A clash on Sunday, while Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice to lead Napoli to a 4-0 win over promoted Monza. The 21-year-old Kvaratskhelia, who also scored on his league debut in Napoli’s 5-2 win...
ESPN

Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC

Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...
