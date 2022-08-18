ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

hotnewhiphop.com

Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Appears To Get A Response From Chris Brown

Chris Brown appears to have responded to reports that the suspected Dallas airport shooter, Portia Odufuwa, claimed that she was married to him. The Breezy artist shared a brief message on his Instagram page this morning addressing mental health, which many perceived to be addressed towards Odufuwa. "Aye man, I...
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport

The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says

A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Popculture

Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year

Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
WACO, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On The Death Of Police Officer Who Saved His Life

Lil Wayne issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram following reports of the death of Robert Hoobler, better known as Uncle Bob, the police officer who saved the rap legend's life when he was 12 years old. Wayne shared a photo on Instagram of Hoobler at the steps of his childhood home where he rescued the then-12-year-old rapper after he suffered from a self-inflicted gun wound to the chest.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
houstonstringer_com

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’

The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
DALLAS, TX
Complex

1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’

Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
CBS DFW

51-year-old man killed at Dallas car wash, police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed at a car wash last week.On Aug. 11, police said 51-year-old John Woodberry was shot and killed at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash at 7171 American Way. Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of their vehicle is asked to contact Detective Romano at 214-470-4876 or emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX

