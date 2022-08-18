Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
hotnewhiphop.com
Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Appears To Get A Response From Chris Brown
Chris Brown appears to have responded to reports that the suspected Dallas airport shooter, Portia Odufuwa, claimed that she was married to him. The Breezy artist shared a brief message on his Instagram page this morning addressing mental health, which many perceived to be addressed towards Odufuwa. "Aye man, I...
HipHopDX.com
Trapboy Freddy Arrested, Cops Run Into Real Life Tiger Serving Arrest Warrant
Trapboy Freddy (real name is Devarius Dontez Moore) has been served with an arrest warrant and is now in custody on weapons charges, but the police ran into an unexpected hiccup when they were trying to serve the Dallas rapper. The Dallas police were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service, DEA,...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport
The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
Slidell woman to serve 30 years in prison, said victim 'disrespected' her
Northshore prosecutors say a Slidell woman will be behind bars until she is 68 years old after a brutal attack on a motel clerk in Slidell. Mariel Dannell Lewis confessed to the crime after the clerk told her she had to leave the hotel
Man chokes cop unconscious when police investigate music-video shoot: CPD
Police had responded to a call of a group who was brandishing firearms while filming a music video in the 3600 block of West 15th Street Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.
Lil Wayne mourns death of Louisiana police officer who ‘refused to let him die’
Lil Wayne has paid tribute to the late police officer who helped him when he shot himself aged 12. The officer, named Robert Hoobler, who died at the age of 65 on Friday (22 July), helped Wayne when he attempted to take his own life as a child. According to...
Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says
A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
Popculture
Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year
Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On The Death Of Police Officer Who Saved His Life
Lil Wayne issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram following reports of the death of Robert Hoobler, better known as Uncle Bob, the police officer who saved the rap legend's life when he was 12 years old. Wayne shared a photo on Instagram of Hoobler at the steps of his childhood home where he rescued the then-12-year-old rapper after he suffered from a self-inflicted gun wound to the chest.
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
Accused killer of hot dog stand worker felt disrespected and returned with gun, prosecutors say
Joseph Freeman got into an argument with the worker, Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez, at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant last Friday and said he’d come back with a gun and “shoot up the place,” prosecutors said.
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
Police kill 13 after capturing suspects burying one of their officers in Mexico
State police in north-central Mexico killed 13 alleged gang members in a shootout the same day they captured four people burying one of their officers and a relative, authorities said Friday. The San Luis Potosi state security agency said in a statement the clash occurred Thursday evening in the Vaqueros...
Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
Complex
1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’
Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
A 'flash mob' of looters ransacked California 7-Eleven in a 'street takeover,' police say. Now cops want to stop the crime tactic from becoming a new trend.
"'Flash mobs' have turned from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal occurrences," the LAPD said.
Former teacher indicted for high tech peeping tom case
A Collin County grand jury has indicted a former private music teacher for four counts of invasive visual recording in a case that police say could expand. Eddie Henderson, 53 Dallas, is being held in the Collin County jail on $260,000 bond.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
51-year-old man killed at Dallas car wash, police investigating
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed at a car wash last week.On Aug. 11, police said 51-year-old John Woodberry was shot and killed at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash at 7171 American Way. Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of their vehicle is asked to contact Detective Romano at 214-470-4876 or emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.
