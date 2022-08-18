Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Has Expressed Interest In Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea is still in search of one last centre-back this summer and has surprisingly taken interest in the world's most expensive defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. According to Jamie Jackson from The Guardian, Chelsea may offer Christian Pulisic in a swap deal to try to bring Maguire to...
Manchester United v Liverpool: Premier League – live!
Minute-by-minute report: Can United get their first points of the season or will Liverpool deepen their rivals’ misery? Scott Murray has the latest
Yardbarker
Anthony Joshua storms out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight championship fight at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and he was not happy with the outcome. Usyk won the fight via split decision for his second consecutive win over Joshua. Usyk won last September via unanimous decision, but in the rematch, one judge scored the fight for Joshua, while two gave it to Usyk.
