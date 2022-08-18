ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

megadoctornews.com

Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter

HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school tips for parents

It's the first day of school for students at the McAllen Independent School District. School officials have tips to make the first week of school an easy transition for both parents and students:. • It's important for parents to get their child on a routine. Go to bed at a...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
PHARR, TX
progresstimes.net

New Mission CISD dress code policy stays

Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez said Mission CISD is keeping the dress code policy the district initially temporarily implemented during the spring 2022 semester. At the Aug. 10 school board meeting, Perez said parents received information over the summer regarding the updated dress code for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the district posted detailed information on the changes in English and Spanish on MCISD.net.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Edinburg family of donor recipient expresses gratitude

Becoming an organ donor is a big deal, we see the signs and get asked when we get a new license. An Edinburg family calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Anaya, a 17-year-old born with only one kidney, was in kindergartner when he went to the doctor and learned he had end stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
EDINBURG, TX
megadoctornews.com

Taking the Paths to Healthcare Careers

McALLEN, Texas – La Joya High School senior Yeslem Arredondo earned a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate from South Texas College this summer. Arredondo was one of nine Academy of Health Science Professions students who took part in the Pathways Aligned to Health Science (PATHS) Project’s CNA Certification Cohort, a five-week intensive summer program in partnership with STC, Region One Education Service Center, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) and Rio Grande Valley College.
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

Valley water planners to host public hearing for new lake reservoir

Several cities are still under water restrictions, and that's because despite recent rain, our reservoirs are still low. Valley water planners are meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal. They want to add another reservoir to a growing area, to boost water supply. Region M, the water planning group for the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Falcon praises Junior Clinical Research Internship Program

EDINBURG, Texas – The Junior Clinical Research Internship Program launched by Region One Education Service Center’s Gear Up team and DHR Health Institute for Research & Development is garnering even more praise. First, Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, called the summer program the “most heartwarming and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir

Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane closures scheduled for Queen Isabella Causeway

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation has announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. TxDOT’s media release said the inspection will require a temporary lane closure which is set for Aug. 24. To minimize interruptions to traffic flow, TxDOT maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission Food Pantry now offering pet food

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food. According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations. All the food has been marked, dated, […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

WATCH: ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again?’

You are watching a CBS 4 Investigates Special Report: “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” It’s a short question we’ve asked Valley school districts, parents, viewers and even children, because at the end of they day they are the ones who live with the decisions adults make. We are focusing on the effects that the mass shooting […]
HARLINGEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Fall back into you￼

The University Recreation Center will host the Fall Back into Fitness Challenge from Aug. 29 through Nov. 18 to help students and other UREC members get back in shape. Participants can use all UREC resources: group exercise classes, personal trainer, indoor track, strength equipment, cardio equipment, pool, intramural sports, etc., to fall back into shape.
EDINBURG, TX

