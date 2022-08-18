Read full article on original website
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
KRGV
'Be sure the kids are safe': Drivers urged to stay alert on roads as school year begins
As summer vacation wraps up for schools across the Valley, more school buses will be on the road. "There's going to be a lot of traffic, a lot of commotion on the street,” said Juan Cortez, a bus driver for Brownsville ISD. “So, we need to slow it down and be sure the kids are safe."
megadoctornews.com
Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
KRGV
Back-to-school tips for parents
It's the first day of school for students at the McAllen Independent School District. School officials have tips to make the first week of school an easy transition for both parents and students:. • It's important for parents to get their child on a routine. Go to bed at a...
PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
progresstimes.net
New Mission CISD dress code policy stays
Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez said Mission CISD is keeping the dress code policy the district initially temporarily implemented during the spring 2022 semester. At the Aug. 10 school board meeting, Perez said parents received information over the summer regarding the updated dress code for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the district posted detailed information on the changes in English and Spanish on MCISD.net.
One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
KRGV
Edinburg family of donor recipient expresses gratitude
Becoming an organ donor is a big deal, we see the signs and get asked when we get a new license. An Edinburg family calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Anaya, a 17-year-old born with only one kidney, was in kindergartner when he went to the doctor and learned he had end stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
megadoctornews.com
Taking the Paths to Healthcare Careers
McALLEN, Texas – La Joya High School senior Yeslem Arredondo earned a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate from South Texas College this summer. Arredondo was one of nine Academy of Health Science Professions students who took part in the Pathways Aligned to Health Science (PATHS) Project’s CNA Certification Cohort, a five-week intensive summer program in partnership with STC, Region One Education Service Center, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) and Rio Grande Valley College.
KRGV
Valley water planners to host public hearing for new lake reservoir
Several cities are still under water restrictions, and that's because despite recent rain, our reservoirs are still low. Valley water planners are meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal. They want to add another reservoir to a growing area, to boost water supply. Region M, the water planning group for the...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Falcon praises Junior Clinical Research Internship Program
EDINBURG, Texas – The Junior Clinical Research Internship Program launched by Region One Education Service Center’s Gear Up team and DHR Health Institute for Research & Development is garnering even more praise. First, Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, called the summer program the “most heartwarming and...
KRGV
Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir
Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cortez: Bravo, Region One school districts; you proved the education commissioner wrong
EDINBURG, TEXAS – A Rio Grande Guardian International News Service source said he heard Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath speak at a retreat on South Padre Island about Region One Education Service Center dropping from No. 1 to No. 20 for mathematics. Calls to Morath’s press office to...
Lane closures scheduled for Queen Isabella Causeway
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation has announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. TxDOT’s media release said the inspection will require a temporary lane closure which is set for Aug. 24. To minimize interruptions to traffic flow, TxDOT maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for […]
Mission Food Pantry now offering pet food
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food. According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations. All the food has been marked, dated, […]
WATCH: ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again?’
You are watching a CBS 4 Investigates Special Report: “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” It’s a short question we’ve asked Valley school districts, parents, viewers and even children, because at the end of they day they are the ones who live with the decisions adults make. We are focusing on the effects that the mass shooting […]
Rio Hondo HS band student wins prestigious award at UIL competition
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo High School band student is among the top in the state. Senior Jenna Ybarra won the prestigious Outstanding Performer Award at a recent state UIL music competition. “It was a real shock that I got it, but I was really grateful,” said Ybarra. “It’s an outstanding performer […]
utrgvrider.com
Fall back into you￼
The University Recreation Center will host the Fall Back into Fitness Challenge from Aug. 29 through Nov. 18 to help students and other UREC members get back in shape. Participants can use all UREC resources: group exercise classes, personal trainer, indoor track, strength equipment, cardio equipment, pool, intramural sports, etc., to fall back into shape.
