Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries

The Stranger
Slog PM: Sewage Spill Near Madrona, Olympia Cops Shoot and Kill a Man, Black Hole Sounds Like Bellows from Hell
Olympia cops shoot and kill a man: Cops told KING 5 "the man pulled out a knife and 'attacked officers'" during an arrest in a Starbucks parking lot, and so they shot him. The police were originally responding to a "disorderly conduct" call. Somehow English cops manage to arrest people who attack officers with knives without killing them. I guess we have no choice but to give the Olympia Police Department more money for training and equipment.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park
SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
q13fox.com
Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego returns to SEA after 'unusual vibration' from side of plane
SEATTLE - An Alaska Airlines flight headed for San Diego returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff because of an "unusual vibration" coming from the left side of the plane. A spokesperson for Alaska told FOX 13 News that Flight 558 returned to the airport and landed safely Monday...
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Family of murdered South Everett woman appealing for help finding killers
EVERETT, Wash. — Irah Sok was shot and killed early Friday morning. Now, her family is speaking out — only on KIRO 7. Such a tragic story, a beautiful mother with a budding photography business. She opened her photography business just seven months ago. Now, incredibly, she is dead — killed in her own home with her family nearby.
Noticed low-flying helicopters? Here’s why they may be doing nothing wrong
The Federal Aviation Administration has clear guidelines on what helicopters can and can’t do.
Photo of her pepper-sprayed resolve came to symbolize Occupy movement; Dorli Rainey has died at 95
Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots” who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95. The longtime political activist died on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele...
Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Face Potential ban in Seattle
Many Seattle residents' least-favorite alarm clock may be phased out as early as the beginning of 2025. A resolution sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson would phase out gas-powered leaf blower usage by the city and its contractors by January 2025, or later if necessary. By January 2027, or...
Rare tick disease hospitalizes Whatcom County man in first case from WA
Anaplasmosis has hospitalized a Whatcom County man in the first locally acquired instance of the tick-borne disease in a human, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The man is in his 80s, and officials report he likely caught the disease after working in the brush in Mason County...
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
myedmondsnews.com
Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal
A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
—— People are forced to give up their pets – that’s the latest impact of rising rents and increases in costs of living. And it’s more than shelters can handle. The Humane Society says there’s no more room, especially in Pierce County. The Tacoma-Pierce County...
5 injured in hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:30 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Seven people from one...
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
CBP officers help save Canadian man’s life near Whatcom County border crossing
The officers saw the man, who was riding a bicycle near the border crossing, fall and administered life-saving care until EMS arrived.
