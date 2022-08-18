ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man says his SUV caught fire from falling ComEd powerline

By Suzanne Le Mignot
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C74Pn_0hMjzEvK00

SUV catches fire after ComEd pole falls on it, owner claims 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS) – When a man in Jefferson Park looked out his window one day, he saw his car on fire.

He told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that a ComEd powerline was to blame.

In video he took, Wesam Abu-Sharkh's 2013 Ford Escape is visibly smoldering with a dangling powerline next to it.

"I just saw, through the window like, sound like exploding, like fireworks, and when I looked to the window, I saw my car like exploding because the wire dropped on my car," Abu-Sharkh said.

ComEd said crews responded immediately to repair the line and there were no outages in the area. The utility company said the powerline came down because of what it called tree intrusion. That's when branches grow into powerlines, which can cause the branches to break the lines.

Looking at the melted mess that remains of Abu-Sharkh's SUV, he said he always parks at this spot, when visiting a friend nearby. Sometimes he'll even sit in his car for up to an hour, texting with friends or watching a movie. He said he's grateful he wasn't doing that on Tuesday.

"Can you imagine if I was in my car and that happened?" he said. "That's gonna be terrible."

Abu-Sharkh has filed a claim with ComEd to be compensated. He was planning to drive to California the day after his car caught fire.

He said now, that trip will have to wait.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Car crashes into Harvey business -- and it's not the first time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A business in south suburban Harvey is badly damaged after a car crashed into it Sunday. Its owner says this is not the first time.If you ask the Ibry family how they feel about this tremendous loss for their business, they'll only say that they're just happy no one was hurt. The damage though is costly enough to threaten their entire livelihood. Inside one Harvey garage, you'll find a car in need of repairs, some machinery and 87-year-old Alex Ibry. "Been here a long time," he said. His Al's Auto Repair Service has been family owned and functional for two...
HARVEY, IL
WGN News

Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman grazed by bullet while driving near Maggie Daley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after a shooting near Maggie Daley Park Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 10:30 p.m.Police said the victim, 36, was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several loud bursts. The victim's rear driver-side window was shattered, and she began to feel pain. After waving down police at the intersection of Roosevelt and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, she was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Jefferson Park, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comed#Powerline#Suv#Accident#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Police warn Northwest Side residents after robber follows residents home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents after a robber was reported following people home. Police said the suspect followed people home from the Walgreens at Belmont and Cicero avenues. The suspect robbed people twice early Sunday night and once at Lamon and Belmont avenues and again about a half a mile away on Keating Avenue near Cicero Avenue. Police said the robber may be armed with a crowbar and possibly a handgun. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded

CHICAGO —  Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

6-year-old girl shot in the arm in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old girl was shot Saturday evening in Englewood.Police said the girl was near the street in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue around 6:30 p.m., when she was shot in the arm.The girl was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Saturday evening.Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Sister Jean turns 103; City dedicates CTA's Loyola Red Line plaza to her

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heart-felt "happy birthday" to Chicago treasure Sister Jean! Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the chaplain of Loyola University's Men's basketball team was 103 on Saturday. And of course there was a celebration. Sister Jean was surrounded by many, many friends and fans honoring her big day, and she was all smiles. To make it even more special, the city dedicated the plaza outside the CTA's Loyola Red Line stop to her. There were some famous Sister Jean fans in the crowd, including Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who were both decked out in Loyola maroon and gold. They all spoke of Sister Jean's integrity, compassion and grace. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy