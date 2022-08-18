Natural Killer (NK)-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Assessment | FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies Involved

Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Most COVID-19 Test Boxes Are Wrong: How to Find Your Tests' Real Expiration Dates
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You might need more COVID-19 tests now than ever before -- due to the shifty Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the US Food and Drug Administration now recommends three rapid antigen tests, each 48 hours apart, for people who've been exposed to COVID-19 but don't yet have symptoms.
Over half of people infected with the omicron variant didn't know it, a study finds
The majority of people likely infected with the omicron variant that causes COVID-19 were not aware they contracted the virus, which likely played a role in the rapid spread of omicron, according to a study published this week. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit health organization based in Los Angeles, examined...
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology.
TODAY.com
One of deadliest forms of cervical cancer on the rise, study finds: 'No easy explanation'
Late-stage cervical cancer rates are on the rise in the U.S. with the steepest increases in white women, although the prevalence of the disease is still highest in Black women, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease revealed that Black women...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getnews.info
Provider of Medical Spa Treatments Raises Awareness of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Risks among People Following a Vegan Diet
Solea Beauty Lounge, a US-based premiere medical spa treatment provider is launching a call to action about the risks of Vitamin B12 deficiency or anemia among those following a vegan diet, in light of more and more people switching to a plant-based lifestyle. According to 2022 statistics, veganism has seen an increase in uptake of 500%, with now approximately 6% of Americans reporting that they follow a completely vegan diet.
The CDC has guided the U.S. COVID epidemic to a soft landing—a manufactured conclusion that flies in the face of science, some experts say
Earlier this month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced new COVID guidelines that brought the country’s COVID epidemic in for a soft landing, of sorts—or tried to, anyway. It dropped the guidance that Americans quarantine if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has...
Nature.com
Natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and breakthrough infections in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients with cancer
Consolidated evidence suggests spontaneous immunity from SARS-CoV-2 is not durable, leading to the risk of reinfection, especially in the context of newly emerging viral strains. In patients with cancer who survive COVID-19 prevalence and severity of SARS-CoV-2 reinfections are unknown. Methods. We aimed to document natural history and outcome from...
Comments / 0