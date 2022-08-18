Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutics Pipeline Assessment | Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Novel and Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies Involved

Read full article on original website
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
When and how will the COVID-19 pandemic actually end?
More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have learned just how hard it is to predict what this virus will do next. "I would never have expected, you know, in the middle of summer in a heatwave, we would have a surge in cases two and a half years into this pandemic," Dr. Scott Roberts, associate professor and associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale School of Medicine, told TODAY.
New COVID Testing Guidelines for Home: How to Get an Accurate COVID Test Result
As the US enters the fall school season, rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 are back in the spotlight. But new guidance from public health agencies has left some Americans confused about how and when to best test for COVID at home. Spurred by the availability of free tests from...
BA.5 boosters could be here in the next 3 weeks, says Dr. Jha: 'These are substantial upgrades in our vaccines'
Dr. Ashish Jha has an updated prediction for when Covid booster shots targeting the omicron's BA.5 subvariant could be available: within the next three weeks or so. "We're going to know more about this in the upcoming weeks and these vaccines will become available by early to mid-September," Jha, the White House's Covid response coordinator, said at a virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on Tuesday.
Over half of people infected with the omicron variant didn't know it, a study finds
The majority of people likely infected with the omicron variant that causes COVID-19 were not aware they contracted the virus, which likely played a role in the rapid spread of omicron, according to a study published this week. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit health organization based in Los Angeles, examined...
Most COVID-19 Test Boxes Are Wrong: How to Find Your Tests' Real Expiration Dates
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You might need more COVID-19 tests now than ever before -- due to the shifty Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the US Food and Drug Administration now recommends three rapid antigen tests, each 48 hours apart, for people who've been exposed to COVID-19 but don't yet have symptoms.
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology.
Provider of Medical Spa Treatments Raises Awareness of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Risks among People Following a Vegan Diet
Solea Beauty Lounge, a US-based premiere medical spa treatment provider is launching a call to action about the risks of Vitamin B12 deficiency or anemia among those following a vegan diet, in light of more and more people switching to a plant-based lifestyle. According to 2022 statistics, veganism has seen an increase in uptake of 500%, with now approximately 6% of Americans reporting that they follow a completely vegan diet.
Physical activity and fitness vs adiposity and weight loss for the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Considerable and unequivocal evidence demonstrates the importance of obesity as a risk factor for numerous chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular disease (CVD), disabilities, and reduced quality and duration of life [1, 2]. Despite this recognition, the rate of obesity continues to rise in the United States and worldwide. The importance of physical activity (PA), exercise, and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) has also been recognized, yet physical inactivity and sedentary behavior remain highly prevalent worldwide [1,2,3]. The relative importance of obesity, PA, and CRF, both individually and jointly, and changes in these parameters, continues to be debated.
New cancer treatment offers hope to patients out of options
A new cancer treatment can stop the disease advancing in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, doctors have discovered. Immunotherapy uses the immune system to target and kill cancer cells, and can save lives when other treatment options, such as surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy, have failed. However, it cannot help all patients, and some tumours can evolve to resist it.
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: spike protein mutational analysis and epitope for broad neutralization
Mutations in the spike glycoproteins of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have independently been shown to enhance aspects of spike protein fitness. Here, we describe an antibody fragment (VH ab6) that neutralizes all major variants including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants, with a unique mode of binding revealed by cryo-EM studies. Further, we provide a comparative analysis of the mutational effects within previously emerged variant spikes and identify the structural role of mutations within the NTD and RBD in evading antibody neutralization. Our analysis shows that the highly mutated Gamma N-terminal domain exhibits considerable structural rearrangements, partially explaining its decreased neutralization by convalescent sera. Our results provide mechanistic insights into the structural, functional, and antigenic consequences of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations and highlight a spike protein vulnerability that may be exploited to achieve broad protection against circulating variants.
Sensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2 on paper
An assay leveraging strand-displacement reactions and enzymatic amplification for the recognition of viral RNA and implemented on origami paper allows for the fast colorimetric detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants, with single-nucleotide specificity. Antigen tests in a lateral-flow format are being widely used during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because they...
A nanomaterial targeting the spike protein captures SARS-CoV-2 variants and promotes viral elimination
The global emergency caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic can only be solved with effective and widespread preventive and therapeutic strategies, and both are still insufficient. Here, we describe an ultrathin two-dimensional CuInP2S6 (CIPS) nanosheet as a new agent against SARS-CoV-2 infection. CIPS exhibits an extremely high and selective binding capacity (dissociation constant (KD)"‰<"‰1"‰pM) for the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and its variants of concern, including Delta and Omicron, inhibiting virus entry and infection in angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2)-bearing cells, human airway epithelial organoids and human ACE2-transgenic mice. On association with CIPS, the virus is quickly phagocytosed and eliminated by macrophages, suggesting that CIPS could be successfully used to capture and facilitate virus elimination by the host. Thus, we propose CIPS as a promising nanodrug for future safe and effective anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapy, and as a decontamination agent and surface-coating material to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.
Natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and breakthrough infections in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients with cancer
Consolidated evidence suggests spontaneous immunity from SARS-CoV-2 is not durable, leading to the risk of reinfection, especially in the context of newly emerging viral strains. In patients with cancer who survive COVID-19 prevalence and severity of SARS-CoV-2 reinfections are unknown. Methods. We aimed to document natural history and outcome from...
Explainer-What Is the Impact of Philips' Recall of Sleep Apnea Devices?
CHICAGO (Reuters) - A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which...
Glucose-lowering effects of orally administered superoxide dismutase in type 2 diabetic model rats
Superoxide dismutase (SOD) is an enzyme found in most food sources, might be a candidate to reduce oxidative damage to intestinal barrier, thereby ameliorating the vicious circle between hyperglycemia and the oxidative damage. Here we report the oral administration of SOD, liposome-embedded SOD (L-SOD), and SOD hydrolysate to type 2 diabetic model rats to confirm this hypothesis. Oxidative damage severity in model rat intestine was indicated by malondialdehyde level, GSSG/GSH ratio, and antioxidant enzyme activity. The damage was significantly repaired by L-SOD. Furthermore, blood glucose and related indexes correlated well not only with oxidative damage results but also with indexes indicating physical intestinal damage such as colon density, H&E staining, immunohistochemical analysis of the tight junction proteins occludin and ZO-1 in the colon, as well as lipopolysaccharide and related inflammatory cytokine levels. The order of the magnitude of the effects of these SOD preparations was L-SOD"‰>"‰SOD"‰>"‰SOD hydrolysate. These data indicate that orally administered SOD can exhibit glucose-lowering effect via targeting the intestine of diabetic rats and systemic lipopolysaccharide influx.
