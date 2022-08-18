ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period 2032 – DelveInsight | Key Companies – RHEACELL, Versantis, Yaqrit, Grifols, Promethera, and Others

By admin
getnews.info
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
scitechdaily.com

A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise

The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Liver Injury#Acute Liver Failure#Linus Business#Therapeutics Market#Aasld
Nature.com

Physical activity and fitness vs adiposity and weight loss for the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Considerable and unequivocal evidence demonstrates the importance of obesity as a risk factor for numerous chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular disease (CVD), disabilities, and reduced quality and duration of life [1, 2]. Despite this recognition, the rate of obesity continues to rise in the United States and worldwide. The importance of physical activity (PA), exercise, and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) has also been recognized, yet physical inactivity and sedentary behavior remain highly prevalent worldwide [1,2,3]. The relative importance of obesity, PA, and CRF, both individually and jointly, and changes in these parameters, continues to be debated.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
CNBC

BA.5 boosters could be here in the next 3 weeks, says Dr. Jha: 'These are substantial upgrades in our vaccines'

Dr. Ashish Jha has an updated prediction for when Covid booster shots targeting the omicron's BA.5 subvariant could be available: within the next three weeks or so. "We're going to know more about this in the upcoming weeks and these vaccines will become available by early to mid-September," Jha, the White House's Covid response coordinator, said at a virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on Tuesday.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study

To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Mawson Infrastructure Group Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022

ATLANTA & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce business highlights and financial results for the second quarter of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005438/en/ Aerial view of Sandersville, Georgia facility ~ 80-megawatts / 41 Modular Data Centers (July 2022) (Photo: Business Wire)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
getnews.info

Provider of Medical Spa Treatments Raises Awareness of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Risks among People Following a Vegan Diet

Solea Beauty Lounge, a US-based premiere medical spa treatment provider is launching a call to action about the risks of Vitamin B12 deficiency or anemia among those following a vegan diet, in light of more and more people switching to a plant-based lifestyle. According to 2022 statistics, veganism has seen an increase in uptake of 500%, with now approximately 6% of Americans reporting that they follow a completely vegan diet.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy