Police, school officials warn drivers as first day nears in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In just a few days, school busses will be filling the streets in Ohio County, so it’s time to prepare for frequent stopping. Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling Police Department are stressing to people to be aware of school buses that are stopped and letting off children.
Special police operation logs 34 arrests in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — After nearly three dozen people were arrested on special operations, the Wheeling Police Department is asking for a change. Thirty-four people were arrested or cited for various criminal activity after two, multi-week special operations. Operations Southern Exposure and Back-to-Basics took place over May and July in...
Saturday Market held in Steubenville in hopes of bringing vibrancy to downtown
Jefferson County, OH — After living and traveling across the world, a Steubenville group made their way back home to bring more vibrancy with them, and they did so with a Saturday market. "My friends and I moved back to the area," Organizer, Sadie Hoit said. "We're from here...
McMechen VFD receives CARES Act money
Marshall County, W.Va — The McMechen VFD received over $33,000 in cares act money for a basic EMT program. There holding an open house to show people of interest the daily job,. "For recruitment of new EMTs. Governor Justice initiative for EMS awarded us a grant," said John Davis....
Dunbar Recreation Center placed on National Register of Historic Places
Weirton, WV — The Dunbar Recreation center in Weirton was recognized tonight after being placed on tHE National Register of Historic Places. The center became eligible for the listing at the local level due to its contributions to Weirton's African American history. The celebration banquet honoring the new listing...
Ohio County students preparing for back to school
Wheeling, W.Va — Why is there a big line on a Saturday morning you may ask? Well, to get school supplies for the upcoming school year. The annual 'Adopt-A-Student' giveaway was back at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center to help children and families with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
11th annual 'Auxiliary Poker Run' returns
Yorkville, OH — The 11th annual ‘Auxiliary Poker Run’ began in Yorkville Saturday morning. About 90 people attended the joy ride. Their goal is to receive donations and the proceeds go back into helping veterans. This year the proceeds will go to ‘Helping Heroes’, which helps homeless veterans.
8.20.22 Highlights: Buckeye Trail vs. Caldwell; 'Skins win 17-6 after lengthy storm delay
Cale Bender scored a second half touchdown, his second of the night, and picked off a late pass to seal Caldwell's 17-6 win vs. Buckeye Trail following a nearly three hour storm delay at Meadowbrook. The Redskins led 10-6 in the third quarter when the delay began around 8:30 p.m.
2022 Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights
MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Tyler Consolidated (head coach, 10th season)
2022 Cameron Dragons
CAMERON, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Aug. 26: at West Greene (Pa.) Greatest moment in team history: Undefeated seasons 1999, 2016, 2018.
2022 John Marshall Monarchs
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Sept. 9: at Bridgeport (WV) Oct. 14: at Brooke, 7:30 p.m. History of coaching: John Marshall (1st season as head coach); Union Local (head coach, 2006-12) Record as head coach: 31-42 Current school record as head coach: 0-0 Stadium...
