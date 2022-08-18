ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

Special police operation logs 34 arrests in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — After nearly three dozen people were arrested on special operations, the Wheeling Police Department is asking for a change. Thirty-four people were arrested or cited for various criminal activity after two, multi-week special operations. Operations Southern Exposure and Back-to-Basics took place over May and July in...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

McMechen VFD receives CARES Act money

Marshall County, W.Va — The McMechen VFD received over $33,000 in cares act money for a basic EMT program. There holding an open house to show people of interest the daily job,. "For recruitment of new EMTs. Governor Justice initiative for EMS awarded us a grant," said John Davis....
MCMECHEN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Accidents
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
WTOV 9

Dunbar Recreation Center placed on National Register of Historic Places

Weirton, WV — The Dunbar Recreation center in Weirton was recognized tonight after being placed on tHE National Register of Historic Places. The center became eligible for the listing at the local level due to its contributions to Weirton's African American history. The celebration banquet honoring the new listing...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Ohio County students preparing for back to school

Wheeling, W.Va — Why is there a big line on a Saturday morning you may ask? Well, to get school supplies for the upcoming school year. The annual 'Adopt-A-Student' giveaway was back at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center to help children and families with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

11th annual 'Auxiliary Poker Run' returns

Yorkville, OH — The 11th annual ‘Auxiliary Poker Run’ began in Yorkville Saturday morning. About 90 people attended the joy ride. Their goal is to receive donations and the proceeds go back into helping veterans. This year the proceeds will go to ‘Helping Heroes’, which helps homeless veterans.
YORKVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Police#W Va#Traffic Accident#News9
WTOV 9

2022 Cameron Dragons

CAMERON, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Aug. 26: at West Greene (Pa.) Greatest moment in team history: Undefeated seasons 1999, 2016, 2018.
CAMERON, WV
WTOV 9

2022 John Marshall Monarchs

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Sept. 9: at Bridgeport (WV) Oct. 14: at Brooke, 7:30 p.m. History of coaching: John Marshall (1st season as head coach); Union Local (head coach, 2006-12) Record as head coach: 31-42 Current school record as head coach: 0-0 Stadium...
GLEN DALE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy