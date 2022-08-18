(Watson) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Atchison County early Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route A east of Route D, or three-quarters of a mile east of Watson shortly after 1 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTF driven by 61-year-old Ronald Hall of Rock Port was westbound on Route A when it exited the north side of the roadway into a ditch, and continued westbound before it overturned and ejected Hall. The motorcycle came to rest on its side in the ditch facing south.

