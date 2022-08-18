Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
WTOK-TV
Possible change in campaign strategy key to the GOP securing election victories in November?
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In late July, the Gray Washington News Bureau spoke with former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano at a campaign stop in Marysville, Michigan. It was just days before the state’s primary election. “This all started with a Facebook video two years and four months...
WTOK-TV
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
WTOK-TV
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old...
WTOK-TV
Families of captives staying positive at Ukrainian Freedom Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday marks 72 days since two Alabama veterans were captured by Russian forces while helping Ukraine fight. Their families are remaining optimistic they will return home. People throughout the Birmingham community came together this weekend to show their support for Ukraine with a festival called Ukrainian...
WTOK-TV
Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 could become Danielle soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on what’s being called Potential Tropical Cyclone #4. This means that the tropical disturbance is not fully tropical (in terms of it not having a defined closed surface circulation), yet it is expected to develop and bring tropical storm force conditions to land within 36 hours. The disturbance is in the SW Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected to move NW towards NE Mexico this weekend.
WTOK-TV
Rainy week ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple of days and that will continue into tomorrow as well. We should clear up heading into the evening hours, but more rain will be back again tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary will set in and bring heavier rain into the central Mississippi area so localized flash flooding will be a concern as we could see rain totals over an inch over the next couple of days.
