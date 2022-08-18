ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WTOK-TV

Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
WTOK-TV

Families of captives staying positive at Ukrainian Freedom Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday marks 72 days since two Alabama veterans were captured by Russian forces while helping Ukraine fight. Their families are remaining optimistic they will return home. People throughout the Birmingham community came together this weekend to show their support for Ukraine with a festival called Ukrainian...
WTOK-TV

Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 could become Danielle soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on what’s being called Potential Tropical Cyclone #4. This means that the tropical disturbance is not fully tropical (in terms of it not having a defined closed surface circulation), yet it is expected to develop and bring tropical storm force conditions to land within 36 hours. The disturbance is in the SW Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected to move NW towards NE Mexico this weekend.
WTOK-TV

Rainy week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple of days and that will continue into tomorrow as well. We should clear up heading into the evening hours, but more rain will be back again tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary will set in and bring heavier rain into the central Mississippi area so localized flash flooding will be a concern as we could see rain totals over an inch over the next couple of days.
