Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, and Key Companies Involved

Solea Beauty Lounge, a US-based premiere medical spa treatment provider is launching a call to action about the risks of Vitamin B12 deficiency or anemia among those following a vegan diet, in light of more and more people switching to a plant-based lifestyle. According to 2022 statistics, veganism has seen an increase in uptake of 500%, with now approximately 6% of Americans reporting that they follow a completely vegan diet.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 HOURS AGO