Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Market to Register Immense Growth by 2032 – Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – UCB, Galapagos, Novartis, Sun Pharma, and Others

US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
geekwire.com
Amazon reportedly eyeing Signify Health as it continues push into healthcare
Amazon is eying an acquisition of Signify Health in a deal that would further push the tech giant into healthcare. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Amazon is among several suitors for Signify Health, which is for sale in an auction. The deal could value the healthcare provider at more than $8 billion, the Journal reported.
Elon Musk has reportedly considered investing in a rival to his Neuralink brain computing startup
Elon Musk is looking to invest in a rival to his brain computing startup Neuralink. The billionaire has reportedly approached the CEO of Synchron, which is developing brain implants, about potentially taking a stake, according to Reuters, citing four sources familiar with the matter. It’s unclear whether Thomas Oxley, Synchron’s...
UK ‘energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills
Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
Wayfair is cutting 5% of its global workforce
Wayfair is cutting nearly 900 jobs, or about 5% of the once-hot online retailer's global workforce, as it looks to regain its financial footing in a post-pandemic future.
Motley Fool
Why Roblox's Sales May Have Further to Fall
Bookings have fallen for two consecutive quarters at Roblox. Still, the stock has arguably priced in most of the risks from falling sales growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Antofagasta sues U.S. in bid to revive Minnesota copper project
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc's (ANTO.L) Twin Metals subsidiary sued the U.S. government on Monday in a bid to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine, which Biden administration officials had blocked this year over concerns it could pollute a major recreational waterway.
CNBC
European gas prices surge as Russian pipeline maintenance fuels fears of a total shutdown
The unscheduled maintenance works on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, deepens a gas dispute between Russia and the European Union. Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be suspended for the three-day period from Aug. 31 to Sept....
Nature.com
Phylogenetically and catabolically diverse diazotrophs reside in deep-sea cold seep sediments
Microbially mediated nitrogen cycling in carbon-dominated cold seep environments remains poorly understood. So far anaerobic methanotrophic archaea (ANME-2) and their sulfate-reducing bacterial partners (SEEP-SRB1 clade) have been identified as diazotrophs in deep sea cold seep sediments. However, it is unclear whether other microbial groups can perform nitrogen fixation in such ecosystems. To fill this gap, we analyzed 61 metagenomes, 1428 metagenome-assembled genomes, and six metatranscriptomes derived from 11 globally distributed cold seeps. These sediments contain phylogenetically diverse nitrogenase genes corresponding to an expanded diversity of diazotrophic lineages. Diverse catabolic pathways were predicted to provide ATP for nitrogen fixation, suggesting diazotrophy in cold seeps is not necessarily associated with sulfate-dependent anaerobic oxidation of methane. Nitrogen fixation genes among various diazotrophic groups in cold seeps were inferred to be genetically mobile and subject to purifying selection. Our findings extend the capacity for diazotrophy to five candidate phyla (Altarchaeia, Omnitrophota, FCPU426, Caldatribacteriota and UBA6262), and suggest that cold seep diazotrophs might contribute substantially to the global nitrogen balance.
Guaranteed research funding is still available in the UK
I was very sorry to read Prof José R Penadés’s experience of losing research funding (Thanks to Brexit, I lost a €2.5m research grant. I fear for the future of UK science, 18 August). I did want to take this opportunity, though, to reassure researchers who...
CNBC
Asia markets mixed as investors weigh concerns over Fed hikes; China cuts benchmark lending rates
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday as concerns over aggressive Fed hikes reemerged. Chinese markets rose after China cut its benchmark lending rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up around 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite was 0.57% higher, and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.899%. China's central bank...
Global ad market faces ‘car crash’ next year amid cost of living crisis
Industry bullish in build-up to football World Cup but marketing spend an ‘easy cost to cut’ as demand slows
hypebeast.com
Tesla Increases Full Self-Driving Prices for Second Time This Year
Has announced another price hike for its Full Self-Driving package, marking the second increase in 2022 alone. Back in January, the automaker brought the price tag for its FSD software up to $12,000 USD, and now company CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that following the wide release of its Beta 10.69.2, prices will increase all the way to $15,000 USD starting on September 5.
The Rise and Fall of Novavax
The story of Novavax stock over the last few years would make an amazing book.
CNBC
Record jump in German producer prices adds to gloomy outlook
Germany's economy stagnated in the second quarter as soaring energy prices, the pandemic and supply disruptions cause a gloomy outlook for Europe's largest economy, according to its finance ministry. Energy prices as a whole were up 105% compared with July 2021, due mainly to higher prices for natural gas and...
Where have the unicorns gone? The IPO window has slammed shut
Unicorns, the nickname for multi-billion dollar startups looking to go public, are starting to become an endangered species on Wall Street.
Nature.com
Confidence bands in survival analysis
Providing estimates of uncertainty for statistical quantities is important for statistical inference. When the statistical quantity of interest is a survival curve, which is a function over time, the appropriate type of uncertainty estimate is a confidence band constructed to account for the correlation between points on the curve, we will call this a simultaneous confidence band. This, however, is not the type of confidence band provided in standard software, which is constructed by joining the confidence intervals at given time points.
First COVID, now a heat wave: Power cuts in Sichuan are the latest threat to Tesla’s China supply chain
Tesla had recovered from Shanghai's COVID outbreak earlier this year. Now a heatwave in Sichuan is a new threat to the carmaker's supply chain. On Sunday, the government of Sichuan—a major Chinese manufacturing hub for the electric vehicle industry and home to several of Tesla’s suppliers—told factories they’d have to go without power for several more days as the region reserved power for residents amid a record drought and heat wave. According to company announcements, officials extended until Aug. 25 the power blackout for manufacturing imposed last Monday, citing an ongoing power shortage due to high temperatures and low rainfall.
Workers are gaining the upper hand in the WFH war
Love it or hate it, remote work is here to stay—even if it’s just part-time on a hybrid basis. Recent research points to the case.
