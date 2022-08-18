Read full article on original website
Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets
HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. court upheld a tribunal's $8.75 billion award to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets, granting a default judgment in the case on Friday.
ROCCAT’S New Kone XP Air Wireless Customizable RGB Gaming Mouse Is Now Available Worldwide
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today announced the worldwide retail availability of the new Kone XP AirWirelessRGB Customizable Gaming Mouse with Rapid Charge Dock. The Kone XP Air is the wireless version of the Kone XP – the culmination of 15 years of research and development to produce an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse. The wired version of the Kone XP has not only turned heads with its stunning RGB effects but has also impressed when it comes to performance. TechRadar.com gave the wired Kone XP a 4.5/5 review score, saying, “ The ROCCAT Kone XP comes with the right elements that make a great gaming mouse — fast performance, high customizability, great ergonomics.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005672/en/ ROCCAT’s New Kone XP Air Wireless Customizable RGB Gaming Mouse is Now Available Worldwide (Photo: Business Wire)
