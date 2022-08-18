WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today announced the worldwide retail availability of the new Kone XP AirWirelessRGB Customizable Gaming Mouse with Rapid Charge Dock. The Kone XP Air is the wireless version of the Kone XP – the culmination of 15 years of research and development to produce an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse. The wired version of the Kone XP has not only turned heads with its stunning RGB effects but has also impressed when it comes to performance. TechRadar.com gave the wired Kone XP a 4.5/5 review score, saying, “ The ROCCAT Kone XP comes with the right elements that make a great gaming mouse — fast performance, high customizability, great ergonomics.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005672/en/ ROCCAT’s New Kone XP Air Wireless Customizable RGB Gaming Mouse is Now Available Worldwide (Photo: Business Wire)

