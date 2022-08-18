Read full article on original website
Related
wearecamdenhs.com
The Bulldogs win Big in Season Opener over Myrtle Beach
Bulldog Football was in full effect Friday night at Zemp Stadium when Camden hosted the AAAA Seahawks of Myrtle Beach. The Bulldogs were first to score and set the tone for the rest of the game by dominating the Seawhawks with a final of 42-13. The Dogs will travel across...
South Aiken shuts down Silver Bluff, cruises to season-opening win
PETTICOAT JUNCTION -- Jevon Edwards wanted the football to start the season. South Aiken's sophomore running back wanted the ball so badly that he told the officials the T-Breds would receive the opening kickoff after winning the opening coin toss only to be reminded by his fellow captains that, no, the plan was to defer to the second half.
Chester and Lancaster High football teams prepare for weekend game after unexpected outage
It didn’t end with a blowout, it ended with a blackout. The Chester and Lancaster football game will start again Saturday afternoon after an unexpected outage.
wach.com
Tigers ground Eagles in Sonic FNR opener
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- It was a damp start to the beginning of the 8th season of Sonic Friday Night Rivals as the Airport Eagles hosted the Swansea Tigers. In the end it was the Tigers who played spoilers to Airport head coach Andre Cook's first game in charge of the Eagles as Swansea took the 19-6 victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Weeks into his college career, GG Jackson has developed a strong bond with Gamecock head coach Lamont Paris
CAYCE, S.C. — When GG Jackson reclassified to the Class of 2022, it allowed him to enroll early as a very true freshman and begin his college career a year ahead of schedule. The former Ridge View star was the top-ranked prospect for the Class of 2023 and by...
FOX Carolina
Former USC QB Stephen Garcia expecting a baby girl
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia is expecting a baby girl. In a video posted to Twitter, Garcia announced the arrival of their new baby by throwing a football. The ball burst open after hitting the ground and pink smoke was flowing out of the shattered ball.
Lamont Paris on Josh Gray: 'He's such a physical specimen'
There’s a big man on campus who was once a very highly sought after high school recruit. Josh Gray picked LSU but spent only one year at the school before transferring to play at South Carolina under former head coach Frank Martin. Part of the reason for the transfer for Gray was he felt like he fit Martin’s style better than where he was at LSU.
WLTX.com
Exhibition games are not guaranteed wins, just ask Lamont Paris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's 2022-2023 basketball schedule tips off with an exhibition game on Nov. 2 against a Mars Hill team led by former Gamecock Larry Davis. The game will give fans their first look at the first Lamont Paris team at South Carolina. Paris hopes his first exhibition game in Columbia will go better than his first exhibition at Chattanooga.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 9 Georgia Tech Heads to South Carolina for Exhibition
THE FLATS – No. 9 Georgia Tech volleyball will travel to face South Carolina in an exhibition match on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Columbia, S.C., lacing up for the final tune up before the regular season. Admission to the match is free, and parking information is available HERE.
abccolumbia.com
NEW WOLVES: Newberry College welcomes record-breaking freshman class to campus
NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO) — After a record breaking freshman class moved onto campus this week, Newberry College prepares for classes to begin on Monday. “Well, I think college is most importantly a time for students to explore and learn about themselves such as what their strengths and loves are and also to discover their purpose in the world,” said David Rachels, Newberry dean of humanities. “I think Newberry College allows students to do that better than any other college I know of.”
wpde.com
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
Kennedy to lead financial aid at Newberry College
NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her alma mater, Benedict College.
Shealy begins role as PRT director
NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
wach.com
Man injured in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is injured after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened late Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Deputies say an argument happened and then shots were fired. One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.
Columbia Pinball: The secret world under glass
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for a lot of things: The Gamecocks, the State Fair, famously hot temperatures, and now pinball can be added to that list. One of the largest pinball groups in the nation, a two-time pinball tournament world champion, and the leading pinball parts seller in the world, all call The Midlands home. And still, pinball remains one of the capital city’s best kept secrets.
Large fire rips through Lexington home on Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say the homeowner walked away uninjured from a house fire that temporarily closed a neighborhood road in Lexington on Saturday morning. According to Lexington Police, the fire happened on Hunters Ridge Drive inside the town limits near North Lake Drive. As Lexington Fire Service battled the blaze, police announced around 7 a.m. that Hunters Ridge Road was temporarily shut down from the 100 block to the 300 block.
Soda City Comic Con returns bringing thousands of people to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Whether you like gaming, cosplaying, or reading comics, Soda City Comic Con 2022 is back with some of your favorite stars, pastimes, and collectibles. Thousands of excited fans have already filled the doors at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in their finest outfits. Nicholas Williams of...
live5news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
live5news.com
Reported shooting puts SC State on brief lockdown
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning. Just after midnight, a message from the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement said the school’s campus was shut down because of a shooting in the area.
Comments / 0