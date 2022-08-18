TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman following a drug raid in the Town of Saragota. Officers executed a search warrant at a home along Kester Road on Thursday and seized undisclosed amounts of meth, marijuana, and prescription pills. Arrested at the scene was Cassondra McCracken, who has a history of drug-related offenses along with charges of forgery and theft.

