Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
Central Wisconsin State Fair opens Tuesday; Construction near fairgrounds
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Central Wisconsin State Fair begins on Tuesday, and the City of Marshfield wants fair goers to be aware of road construction. Marshfield is in the middle of a $2.5 million project near to the fairgrounds. “We broke this project into two phases. We worked...
Head Of Taylor County’s Veterans Service Office Resigns Amid Alleged Threats
MEDFORD, Wi (WAOW TV-WSAU) – – The Taylor County’s Chief Veterans Service officer made a surprise announcement of resignation at Friday’s board meeting, surprising and upsetting board members. Shellie Shaw was not present herself for the meeting, instead sending in her letter of resignation to the...
High School Football week 1: Kimberly routs SPASH
UNDATED (WSAU) – Kimberly took the opening kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown, and routed SPASH to open up the football season, 48-13. Wausau West, tri-champions in the Valley Football Association-West a year ago, opened their campaign with a 33-13 win over Superior. In other games on Friday night:. Merrill...
Wood County Woman Arrested After Drug Raid
TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman following a drug raid in the Town of Saragota. Officers executed a search warrant at a home along Kester Road on Thursday and seized undisclosed amounts of meth, marijuana, and prescription pills. Arrested at the scene was Cassondra McCracken, who has a history of drug-related offenses along with charges of forgery and theft.
