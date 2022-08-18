ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
Family Handyman

The Headlamp I Never Knew I Needed

We all know the importance of proper lighting to any DIY project. In most cases, portable and tripod mounted work lights are fine. But in tight quarters, like under your kitchen sink or the crawlspace of your home, there’s no substitute for a quality headlamp. I’ve owned the same...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

Lowe’s Accepting Pitches for New Store Products

Lowe’s wants to expand the inventory of products sold in its stores and online in a novel way. The home improvement giant invited business owners and inventors to participate in a new product-pitching event called “Into The Blue.”. Applicants have until August 14 to submit “ready-for-market products” on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Family Handyman

6 Best Greenhouse Heaters

You've given your plants shelter from the winter by building a greenhouse. Now you need a heater to take away the chill. Here are some options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
The Associated Press

Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split

NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year. Even meme-stock darling GameStop has done a stock split. WHY DO A STOCK SPLIT?
STOCKS
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Trampolines

Backyard trampolines can be a lot of fun, so it’s no surprise kids and teenagers have them on their wish lists. Buying one, though, is not something to do on impulse; it should be strategic and thoughtful. Not only do you have to decide which trampoline is right for...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

How High Should You Hang Your TV?

What’s the right height to hang a television? That’s a question debated every time there’s a TV to mount, and for good reason. A gorgeous, high-resolution picture is wasted if poor sight lines and neck pain ruins the experience. It’s long been known that excessive TV watching...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irobot#Online Privacy#Smartphone#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Realestate#Roomba#Amazon Irobot Deal First
Family Handyman

6 Best Smart Garage Door Openers

Easily automate your garage door with the best smart garage door openers on the market. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

Who Makes My Tools?

Ever find yourself wondering who makes the tools we all spend so much money on? Perhaps you’ve wondered whether certain tools from different brands are actually the same, just with different names, prices and paint jobs. Or maybe you’ve just wanted to know where your tool was made.
CHINA
Family Handyman

What’s The Difference Between USB-C and USB-C PD?

Tech companies have been trying to standardize connections between computers and their “peripherals” — mice, keyboards, scanners and the like — for decades. But when you’re frantically searching the old box of cords for that one weird shape needed by a specific device, standardization seems more of a stretch than a reality.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Amazon
Family Handyman

9 Tips for Removing Wallpaper

Removing wallpaper is a messy task. Follow these tips to peel it off your wall more easily. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy