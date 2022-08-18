Read full article on original website
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
everythingsouthcity.com
New Plans for US 101 / Produce Avenue Interchange Project in South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA August 20, 2022 City website. The City of South San Francisco and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (SMCTA), as the project sponsors, propose to add an additional east-west connection across US 101 (referred to as the Utah Avenue extension) to accommodate future planned growth, and improve traffic operations with pedestrian and bicycle access in the City and vicinity of the project area. The intersections at South Airport Boulevard/Utah Avenue and San Mateo Avenue/Utah Avenue would also be reconstructed to include turning lanes and connect to the new overcrossing. The Airport Boulevard/Produce Avenue/San Mateo Avenue intersection would be modified, or reconstructed.
Plans for massive Silicon Valley food bank hinge on appeal facing San Jose council vote
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse — which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center — received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
indybay.org
NUHW In Kaiser Strike Demand That Newsom & Demos Prosecute Flagrant Violations Of CA Law
At a rally at Kaiser headquarters in Oakland by striking NUHW Kaiser clinicians, NUHW Kaiser president Sal Roselli demanded that Governor Newsom and the Democratic legislature enforce healthcare laws that were passed to protect patients with behavioral health problems. California Senate Bills 855 and 221 were supported by NUHW to...
California is leaking vital high-income taxpayers
California is losing population and some of those leaving the state are high-income taxpayers who provide a huge share of the state's revenues.
San Jose council unwilling to take a gamble on two sports betting props on state ballot
TWO STATEWIDE PROPOSITIONS to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November — and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The City Council unanimously voted last week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County clerk-recorder race isn’t for the faint of heart
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 18, 2022) — For most residents, the Contra Costa County clerk-recorder-registrar of voters position seems to get lost in the shuffle of governmental bureaucracy. Every two years or so, they see the return address on election information or they pass through the recorder’s office...
Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency
A Santa Clara planning commissioner has been fired after officials discovered he does not live in Santa Clara and falsely claimed to be a registered voter in the city. Ron Patrick served in one June meeting of the Santa Clara Planning Commission when his eligibility for the position was called into question. Councilmember Andrew Becker,... The post Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CBS News
San Mateo County neighborhood racial segregation highest in region
A new study reveals that one in ten Bay Area neighborhoods is racially segregated with San Mateo County being the most divided. Devin Fehely reports. (8-20-22)
SFGate
BART says major delays on SF line caused by 'unauthorized personnel' in TransBay Tube
AC Transit is assisting BART while it deals with major delays on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and Daly City SFO/Millbrae directions, due to unauthorized personnel in the TransBay tube. AC Transit is providing mutual aid at the TransBay Terminal Bus lines O, NL and F from...
Caltrans blocked from clearing San Rafael encampment
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A federal judge on Friday blocked Caltrans from clearing out an encampment in San Rafael, as stated in a press release from Governor Gavin Newsom. The city-sanctioned homeless encampment is located under Highway 101 in central San Rafael. A federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern […]
offmetro.com
7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco
San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
PLANetizen
Analysis of Downtown Recoveries Reveals Post-Pandemic Winners and Losers
A recent analysis by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley compares the recovery of downtowns using new data provided by mobile phones to expand beyond the typical indicators of downtown vitality: office vacancy rates, public transit ridership, and retail spending. The study finds wide variation...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Newsom's Office Threatens to Withhold Funds From Oakland Over Encampment Issues
Two men were wounded in a shooting at Emeryville's Courtyard Apartments early Friday, and a Fairfield man is being sought as a person of interest in the case. [KPIX]. Governor Gavin Newsom's office sent a scathing letter to the city of Oakland over its handling of the Wood Street encampment, and threatening to withhold $4.7 million in funds meant to help house some of the residents there. [Chronicle]
‘Not one pothole!’ Repaving project in Bernal Heights leaves some neighbors baffled
Ellsworth Street in Bernal Heights is receiving a grinding and repaving project to fix a few cracks in the street – and some neighbors aren’t too happy about it, calling the project a waste of money and an example of bad governance. The roadwork project involves tearing up...
NBC Bay Area
San Mateo County's COVID-19 Level Drops
San Mateo County has moved to the "low" or "green" COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle
With a recent vote, high-speed rail moves one step closer to rolling down the tracks in the Bay Area. When completed, passengers will be able to travel by train from San Francisco to Los Angeles in under three hours. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority board voted unanimously to approve the environmental impact report... The post High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
