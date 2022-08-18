John Robert (Bob) Coughlin, a Malone native, died on June 24, 2022 at the CVPH Medical Center, Plattsburgh on his 87th birthday. Bobby had a stellar start in life. He was the 1951 VFW state essay contest winner, a star varsity football player, the manager of junior varsity basketball, president of his freshman class, representative on the Student Council for three years and was elected to be president of the senior class but was chosen, at age 16 by the New Ford Foundation scholarship to attend Yale, thereby missing his Senior year at F.A.

