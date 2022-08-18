Read full article on original website
Plans for massive Silicon Valley food bank hinge on appeal facing San Jose council vote
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse — which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center — received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
nfcw.com
Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
CBS News
San Mateo County neighborhood racial segregation highest in region
A new study reveals that one in ten Bay Area neighborhoods is racially segregated with San Mateo County being the most divided. Devin Fehely reports. (8-20-22)
everythingsouthcity.com
New Plans for US 101 / Produce Avenue Interchange Project in South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA August 20, 2022 City website. The City of South San Francisco and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (SMCTA), as the project sponsors, propose to add an additional east-west connection across US 101 (referred to as the Utah Avenue extension) to accommodate future planned growth, and improve traffic operations with pedestrian and bicycle access in the City and vicinity of the project area. The intersections at South Airport Boulevard/Utah Avenue and San Mateo Avenue/Utah Avenue would also be reconstructed to include turning lanes and connect to the new overcrossing. The Airport Boulevard/Produce Avenue/San Mateo Avenue intersection would be modified, or reconstructed.
Palo Alto church's safe-parking plan for homeless stirs controversy with neighbors
PALO ALTO -- A battle is brewing over a church in Palo Alto trying to help the poor by allowing homeless people to park their vehicles and sleep in a church parking lot.Is it a case of NIMBY-ism in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, or is the church refusing to compromise with its neighbors?Some neighbors are trying to block First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, located at the corner of Louis Road and Embarcadero Road, from allowing vehicle dwellers to park in their back parking lot overnight."The porta potty is going to be right here, sort of backed up...
indybay.org
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
SFGate
BART says major delays on SF line caused by 'unauthorized personnel' in TransBay Tube
AC Transit is assisting BART while it deals with major delays on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and Daly City SFO/Millbrae directions, due to unauthorized personnel in the TransBay tube. AC Transit is providing mutual aid at the TransBay Terminal Bus lines O, NL and F from...
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
offmetro.com
7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco
San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
hoodline.com
SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet
The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
indiacurrents.com
San Francisco Opens Tunnel Tops Park, With Stunning Views Of Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Tunnel Tops, the Presidio waterfront’s 14-acre park is an urban oasis with stunning views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. The space, which opened to the public July 17, was built over concrete tunnels connecting the Presidio’s Main Post section to the Crissy Field waterfront area below. The Tunnel Tops space used to be occupied by an elevated highway that connected San Francisco to the Golden Gate Bridge by cutting through the Presidio. In 2012, the outdated highway was demolished and later replaced with the Presidio Parkway, which put the road into tunnels so the park could be reconnected.
NBC Bay Area
San Mateo County's COVID-19 Level Drops
San Mateo County has moved to the "low" or "green" COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say 3 people shot in Mission District, 1 dies at hospital
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said three people were shot Sunday in the Mission District, and one died of their injuries. At approximately 2:25 a.m. officers responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of shooting. Officers found three victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life threatening injuries when they arrived.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
AL's Place in San Francisco's Mission District prepares to close after almost 8 years
The Michelin-starred restaurant first opened in 2015.
New high-speed rail route approved between San Francisco and San Jose
The move by California’s High-Speed Rail Board completes the environmental go-ahead for the project from the Bay Area through the central valley, bringing the 220-mile-per-hour electric rail system a step closer to construction
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
everythingsouthcity.com
Music in the Park – Groovy Judy Band Featured Tonight – San Bruno Park
South San Francisco, CA August 19, 2022 from Karin Cunningham, at San Bruno Life. TONIGHT!! Grilling with the San Bruno Lions tonight – come over and enjoy burgers and hot dogs, meatless options, crunchy lettuce, tomato and onion condiments, polish dogs, relish – ad MORE!!YEAH!! See you tonight!! Come out and enjoy the GROOVY JUDY BAND!!
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
