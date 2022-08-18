Effective: 2022-08-22 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1223 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far today, atop already saturated grounds from previous heavy rainfall that has fallen over the last several days. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through 330 pm. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Should this heavy rainfall persist, a Flash Flood Warning will be needed. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Farmerville, Richwood, Sterlington, Marion, Eros, Downsville, Rocky Branch, Drew, Loch Lomon, Eureka, Folksville, Cheniere, Spencer and Calhoun. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JACKSON PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO