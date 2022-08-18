Mount Vernon Middle School principal to serve country overseas during 2022-23 school year

Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
How a Knox County ministry supports family relationships through faith-based coaching
MOUNT VERNON — Graduations typically signify new beginnings, and that holds true for Heidi Jo Rousseau's August graduation from Central Ohio Technical College. But her real new beginning started in 2018.
Knox County JFS recognizes juvenile court magistrate
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services is continuing its recognition of the month of August being proclaimed Child Support Awareness month by recognizing the efforts and leadership of Juvenile Court Magistrate Christina Reiheld. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Child...
Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees
The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
