ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020. This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept

(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Oakridge Elementary School hosts firefighters fighting Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- For the last 14 days, nearly 80 firefighters have been at Oakridge Elementary school using drones and different tactics to try and contain the Cedar Creek Fire, which has grown to over 5,600 acres as of Friday morning. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team Two Logistics Section Chief...
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
moderncampground.com

Blue Water Takes Over Management of Rising River RV Resort & River House

Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by taking over the management of Rising River RV Resort & River House in Roseburg, Oregon, in the new partnership with Torres Capital, as per a press release. The stunning waterfront property in Oregon’s countryside is situated on 1,100 feet of...
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush

After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
ALBANY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Arts And Crafts#Volunteers#Poetry#Musicians#Racism
kezi.com

Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene man arrested after shooting

EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

PeaceHealth workers unionize

EUGENE, Ore. -- Health care providers from four Eugene clinics voted in favor of a union in an election supervised by the national labor relations board on August 18. Representatives from the group say providers voted overwhelmingly in favor of forming a union. The group of health care workers have been organizing with guidance from the American Federation of Teachers. The new group is called PeaceHealth Providers United, and they say they will focus their collective bargaining power on addressing burnout, staffing, safe patient care and more.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS

The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

New owner plans to divide business site

Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Crews responding to plane crash near Scio

SCIO, Ore.-- A plane crash just outside of Scio is under investigation, Linn County Sheriff's Office said. Crews responded around 2 p.m. in the 37 thousand block of Richardson Gap Road. First responders and law enforcement are responding. This is a developing story. Linn County Sheriff's Office said more information...
SCIO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy