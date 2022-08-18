Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020. This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
kezi.com
Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain
EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting. One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County. Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people...
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kezi.com
Oakridge Elementary School hosts firefighters fighting Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- For the last 14 days, nearly 80 firefighters have been at Oakridge Elementary school using drones and different tactics to try and contain the Cedar Creek Fire, which has grown to over 5,600 acres as of Friday morning. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team Two Logistics Section Chief...
moderncampground.com
Blue Water Takes Over Management of Rising River RV Resort & River House
Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by taking over the management of Rising River RV Resort & River House in Roseburg, Oregon, in the new partnership with Torres Capital, as per a press release. The stunning waterfront property in Oregon’s countryside is situated on 1,100 feet of...
Chronicle
Grateful Dead’s 1972 Oregon Concert Saved Family Dairy, Became Counterculture Legend
The free yogurt didn’t last long. Chuck and Sue Kesey expected about 5,000 people to show up for the benefit concert they hoped would save their small, Oregon dairy. No one knows for sure how many music fans ended up at the big open field in Veneta 50 years ago this week, but this much is certain: it was a whole lot more than 5,000.
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
hh-today.com
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
KCBY
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
kezi.com
Eugene man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth workers unionize
EUGENE, Ore. -- Health care providers from four Eugene clinics voted in favor of a union in an election supervised by the national labor relations board on August 18. Representatives from the group say providers voted overwhelmingly in favor of forming a union. The group of health care workers have been organizing with guidance from the American Federation of Teachers. The new group is called PeaceHealth Providers United, and they say they will focus their collective bargaining power on addressing burnout, staffing, safe patient care and more.
kqennewsradio.com
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
Magical 2021 season continues to revitalize Roseburg football program
By Bob Lundeberg | Photo by Leon Neuschwander SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at Roseburg of the Class 6A Central/Southwest Valley Conference. ROSEBURG TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHDave Heuberger, seventh ...
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
kezi.com
Crews responding to plane crash near Scio
SCIO, Ore.-- A plane crash just outside of Scio is under investigation, Linn County Sheriff's Office said. Crews responded around 2 p.m. in the 37 thousand block of Richardson Gap Road. First responders and law enforcement are responding. This is a developing story. Linn County Sheriff's Office said more information...
