KSNB Local4
Hastings Museum hosts annual Egg Drop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Sunday, Hastings Museum hosted its annual Egg Drop, apart of its Kool-Aid festivities. An event where you enter your egg into the competition in hopes it survives the long fall off the building without a crack in sight. “We tried to think of something, something...
KSNB Local4
Grand parade celebrating Kool-Aid Days
Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun.
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days Cardboard Box Races
If anyone has been to Kool-Aid Days or is planning to go, the first goal is to probably try some of the many flavors of the soft drink. The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit cooler than usual on Saturday morning. Hastings Museum playing a part in 2022′s...
KSNB Local4
Cancer memorial goes up in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - A memorial in Wood River is now up in remembrance of those in the community who lost their battle with cancer. Eagle wings display the names of people who died from the disease. Each feather serves as a memorial to the community and is color coded to the type of cancer that claimed each person’s life.
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days cardboard boat races see increase in participants
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days festivities wrapped up Sunday with one of the day’s many activities including the annual cardboard boat races. This year, community participation was no worry for event organizers. Around ten years ago, the races only saw six participants. In 2022, 16 people joined in...
clearpublicist.com
Ravenna male will make a go to Kearney Chamber promoting | Community Information
RAVENNA — Do not quit your day task. As a substitute, feed your passion in your spare time. Which is the assistance of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-generated podcast showcasing persons who reveal how they obtained their goals. His spouse in the undertaking...
KSNB Local4
GICC football working harder on the smaller details of the game
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Week one of high school football is just days away, and for Grand Island Central Catholic, their goal is to fine tune the finer details of the game in order to achieve success. “Last year we kind of fell short of what our goal was”,...
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
Kearney Hub
Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board
KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home to community support
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
KSNB Local4
Heartland Lutheran football ‘trying to turn the culture around’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wins are a motivating factor in sports. Heartland Lutheran football hasn’t experienced a victory since Sept. 18, 2020, an 86-58 win against Lewiston. The Red Hornets didn’t win a game last year and they’re making strides to reverse the tide this season with a...
KSNB Local4
Athletes impress on second day of Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The second day of the Oregon Trail Rodeo commenced Saturday with athletes competing in the bareback riding, bull riding, tie down roping, girls barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, mutton busting and more. There were contestants from central Nebraska and beyond taking part...
KSNB Local4
Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding
The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit cooler than usual on Saturday morning. Hastings Museum playing a part in 2022′s Kool-Aid Days.
KSNB Local4
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - According to Fonner Park officials, a temporary casino could be open soon. When the State Fair wraps up on September 5th, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park concourse. They hope to...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball tests youth in exhibition with DI Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - A young Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team battled Division I Nebraska-Omaha Saturday afternoon in an exhibition match at Baxter Arena. The Lopers and Mavericks, old time Division II rivals, met for the first time the fall in over a decade. UNO took all four sets by scores of -16, -19, -22, -22. Statistics are only available for the first three sets.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after driving recklessly near children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in jail after driving recklessly near children. The incident happen Sunday around 8 p.m. near East 17th and North Vine Streets. According to police they identified 20-year-old Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano of Grand Island driving a green sedan in the area.
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KSNB Local4
Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
